The duo posted on social media about their meeting on Thursday which appeared to delight both sets of fanbases.

Gauff gave her a signed tennis racket, while Obama returned the favour by offering the 15-year-old a signed copy of her best-selling memoir "Becoming".

There was plenty of appreciation expressed between the two. Obama labelled Gauff an "inspiration" while the teenager described the 55-year-old as her "idol".

Gauff captured the public's imagination in July when she exploded onto the tennis scene with a shock Wimbledon first-round victory against Venus Williams, progressing to the fourth round before she was knocked out by 2019 champion Simona Halep.

Gauff was knocked out of the Citi Open first round by Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas on Monday.