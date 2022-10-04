Carlos Alcaraz has given his thoughts on reaching the status of world No. 1 with his great hero, Rafael Nadal, just behind in second place in the rankings.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a sterling season, including becoming the youngest man to win a Grand Slam singles title since Nadal’s first crown at Roland-Garros in 2005 when he triumphed at the US Open.

He has now won six ATP Tour singles titles, a quite astonishing achievement at the tender age of 19 and with most of his best years surely ahead of him.

For Alcaraz, the feeling of making history for his country is perhaps the most special thing as he begins to take in what it all means to him, his fans and his family.

“It means a lot to be part of Spanish history,” Alcaraz told the ATP Tour in an interview . “For me, to have two players at the top is crazy.

“I think I said at the beginning of the year that the goal was to be in the first 15 players, and now I’m No. 1.

"From now until the end of the year, I have some good tournaments ahead. [My goal] is to show the best of myself in those tournaments.

“I never thought I’d be the No. 1 this fast.”

Reflecting on receiving a phone call from Spain's King Felipe VI after winning his first Masters 1000 event in Miami in March, Alcaraz was still emotional.

“It was amazing,” he said. “Everybody wants to meet the King of Spain.

"It’s crazy when you enter, [seeing] all the people working. It’s a lot.

“Dreaming all these years, I’m probably in a movie.”

It has all come so fast for the Spaniard after his triumph in New York and now becoming the new world No. 1, but it also still feels entirely normal to him.

“I haven’t had too much time to understand what I achieved at the US Open,” he said. “Yeah, honestly, I feel normal. I feel like I’m the same kid, the same guy.

"Of course, it’s great to achieve what I achieved at the US Open and [becoming] No. 1 in the world, but I feel the same.

"It’s the tennis world – week after week, tournament after tournament. You have to keep focused on your goals and training.”

