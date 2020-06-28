Dan Evans beats Kyle Edmund to win Battle of the Brits

Dan Evans reaffirmed his place as British No 1 by beating Kyle Edmund to win the Battle of the Brits.

Evans followed up his win over Andy Murray on Saturdaywith a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Edmund.

The result caps an impressive week for world No 28 Evans, who was unbeaten in singles and also made the doubles final.

Tennis Murray withdraws from third-place match at Battle of the Brits 5 HOURS AGO

Play Icon WATCH Patrick Mouratoglou: 'I discovered Stefanos Tsitsipas on Youtube' 00:01:51

Both Edmund and Evans dropped serve to start the match, but the British No 1 took control from 2-2, winning four of the next five games to take the set.

Edmund broke in the first game of the second set, only to immediately hand the advantage back.

Evans then powered clear as he broke twice more to seal victory and win the title. Evans finished the match with only three unforced errors compared to 20 from Edmund.

Cameron Norrie took third place after a 6-3, 7-5 win over James Ward, who was called up to replace Andy Murray after he withdrew with injury.

Tennis Andy Murray withdraws from Battle of the Brits third place play-off with 'shin problems' 8 HOURS AGO