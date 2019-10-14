Dan Evans becomes British number one for first time

Evans takes top spot from Kyle Edmund just 18 months after he returned to the sport following a drugs ban, and has since reached the final of the Delray Beach Open in February along with third round appearances in this year's Wimbledon and the US Open.

His form, couple with Andy Murray's persistent injury problems and Edmund's recent struggles, has seen him become the country's top male player.

"But obviously it's great. It means I'm playing good tennis, and I've had a good year."

Evans burst onto the scene in 2013 when he reached the third round of the US Open as a qualifier and broke into the top 200 for the first time, but slumped to 772 in the world just two years later. After reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open in 2017, Evans achieved a career high world ranking of 41, before he was banned from the sport in April 2018 for one year after testing positive for cocaine.

"There were some terrible moments," he said in April 2018. "I was heartbroken not to be playing tennis.

"There isn't that much you can do in the day when other people are working. I was living in Cheltenham, away from anybody else, so I was just on my own until 5.30pm or 6pm."

"I don't think I'm finished at where I am," he said. "I think I can get a lot higher.

"I want to be in the later rounds of the Grand Slams, and I always say I think anything can happen once you reach the quarter-finals.

"My goal is to play until my mid-thirties and see where I'm at. If my level is still good enough to win matches week in, week out, I'll carry on playing."

He is the 13th man to become British number one since rankings were introduced in 1973, according to the Lawn Tennis Association.