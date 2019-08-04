Dan Evans wins through to Rogers Cup main draw but Watson beaten

Evans, who will be world No 53 when the rankings refresh tomorrow morning, beat wildcard Thai Son Kwiatkowski before a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Spain's Marcel Granollers to win through to the main draw.

Watch tennis live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

The British No 2 finish a year-long ban last summer but has been working his way back up the rankings and is now just 12 places away from the career-high 41 that he reached back in 2017, shortly before his suspension.

Evans has never played in the main draw of the Canadian open but wrapped up his second career win over Granollers in 81 minutes, sealing the match by winning four straight games.

The 29-year-old joins fellow Brits Kyle Edmund, who will take on Nick Kyrgios, and Cam Norrie, who has drawn Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, in the the main draw in Montreal.

Heather Watson was beaten in qualifying in straight setsGetty Images

The Brit was up against Poland's Iga Swiatek, who was ranked 41 places above her, but started in perfect fashion, breaking her opponent in the very first game.

But it was downhill from there as she was broken five times in total to succumb to a 6-4, 6-2 defeat in Canada.

British No 1 Johanna Konta will take on Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in the first round tomorrow.