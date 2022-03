Tennis

Daniil Medvedev eases past Tomas Machac in first match as World No.1

Credit: Amazon Prime. Daniil Medvedev needed just an hour and 11 minutes to win his first match as world No 1. 6-3 6-2 over Czech qualifier Tomas Machac at Indian Wells. The win took him into the third round of the tournament. He has never made it past the fourth round in four prior appearances at Indian Wells and next faces either Gael Monfils, the 26th seed, or Filip Krajinovic.

