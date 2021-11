Tennis

Daniil Medvedev expects Alexander Zverev to win a Grand Slam soon

Daniil Medvedev is expecting big things for Alexander Zverev is the future after the German won the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy on Sunday. Zverev defeated Medvedev 6-4 6-4 to capture his second season-ending title, after first winning the ATP Finals in 2018. He is yet to win a Grand Slam, but Medvedev, who won the US Open this year, expects he will at some point.

