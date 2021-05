Tennis

Daniil Medvedev fights back to defeat Alejandro Fokina for third-round spot in Madrid

World number three Daniil Medvedev's love-hate relationship with claycourts continued on Wednesday as he took out his frustration on the court before overcoming Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for his first career win at the Madrid Open. He recovered from a mid-match blip to defeat Fokina 4-6 6-4 6-2 in little over two hours.

00:01:04, an hour ago