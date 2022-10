Tennis

Daniil Medvedev makes shocking mid-match retirement to give Novak Djokovic victory in thriller at Astana Open

Daniil Medvedev shocked everyone, including Novak Djokovic, by suddenly pulling out of the pair’s semi-final after the second set tie-break at the Astana Open. The match was set for a decider, until Medvedev retired due to a problem with his adapter muscle in his leg. Djokovic will play Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Andrey Rublev earlier in the day, in the final on Sunday.

00:01:32, an hour ago