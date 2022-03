Tennis

Daniil Medvedev must continue to 'work on managing his emotions' despite reaching world No. 1 - Justine Henin

Daniil Medvedev must continue to 'work on managing his emotions' despite reaching world No. 1 in the ATP rankings, according to Eurosport expert Justine Henin. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:08, 2 hours ago