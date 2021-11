Tennis

Daniil Medvedev overcomes Hugo Gaston in thrilling match to reach Paris Masters semis

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. The second-seeded Daniil Medvedev saved three set points at 5-4 and 0-40 in the first set before beating French qualifier Hugo Gaston 7-6 (9-7), 6-4 to advance to the semi-finals at the ATP Paris Masters.

00:01:12, 29 minutes ago