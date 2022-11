Tennis

Daniil Medvedev says 'I sucked' after losing his third match in a row at the ATP Finals against Novak Djokovic

Reaction from Daniil Medvedev after he lost 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(2) to Novak Djokovic in his final Red Group match at the ATP Finals in Turin on Friday. Djokovic, who had already qualified for the semi-finals, made sure of top spot with the win. It was the second outing in a row that Medvedev lost from a position where he was serving for the match.

00:01:15, 2 hours ago