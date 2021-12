Tennis

Daniil Medvedev 'the best player now' along with Novak Djokovic on ATP Tour - Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini: "He (Daniil Medvedev) is really solid. He is moving really well, playing deep, serving well, returning. I mean, he is not missing at all. He is playing good, especially on hard court, he is probably, I mean, together with Novak (Djokovic), the best player that we have now. And yeah, he is really tricky to play (against)."

