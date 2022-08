Tennis

Daniil Medvedev through to 3rd round after beating Botic van de Zandschulp in Cincinnati

The world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev faced a tough test against Botic van de Zandschulp on Tuesday night as he began his Western & Southern Open campaign. Playing against the only man to take a set off him in his 2021 US Open title run, Medvedev secured a 6-4, 7-5 victory and advance to the third round in Cincinnati. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:23, 39 minutes ago