The powerful 17-year-old Tauson, making her main draw debut in Grand Slams with a ranking of 188, played fearless tennis to edge out the recent U.S. Open semi-finalist.

Tauson served for the match at 7-6 but failed to take any of three match points, the last one when her attempted drop shot hit the tape and fell agonisingly back on her side.

Roland-Garros French Open 2020 - LIVE updates from Roland Garros 21 MINUTES AGO

But she refused to let her chance slide and broke Brady again before clinching victory on her fifth match point.

This year's Australian Open junior champion blasted 48 winners throughout the contest as she added her name to the list of rising young stars in the women's game. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)