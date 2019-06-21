David Goffin dumps out Alexander Zverev in Germany

David Goffin stunned second seed Alexander Zverev to reach the semi-finals of the Halle Open.

The Belgian, ranked 33 in the world, secured his first win over a top-10 player this year with a 3-6 6-1 7-6 (3) victory.

German Zverev saved two match points at 4-5 in the third set but Goffin held his nerve to take the tie-break.

He will meet Italy’s in-form Matteo Berrettini, who has now won his last eight matches following a 6-2 7-6 (4) victory over third seed Karen Khachanov.

Number one seed Roger Federer needed three sets to beat Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-3 4-6 6-4.

Federer will face Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who progressed after Borna Coric retired from their quarter-final after losing the first set.

At the Fever-Tree Championships in London, top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was toppled in straight sets by 18-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who became the youngest semi-finalist at Queen’s Club since Lleyton Hewitt in 1999.

Auger-Aliassime will meet Feliciano Lopez in the semi-finals after the Spaniard, winner in 2017, beat Milos Raonic in a third-set tie-break.

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev swept past Diego Schwartzman 6-2 6-2 and will face Gilles Simon, who survived two match points on his way to beating fellow Frenchman Nicolas Mahut in three sets.