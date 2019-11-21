Murray’s 6-7 (7) 6-4 7-6 (5) win against 179th-ranked Tallon Griekspoor was the sort of comeback for which he has become famous.

The former world No 1 was 4-1 down in the deciding set and then 4-1 down in the deciding tie-break but conjured up some remarkable defensive shots to claw his way to victory.

But Murray admitted last week that he had put on a few pounds following the arrival of his son Teddy and that his focus had been away from the court.

“I told you guys I wasn’t feeling in the best shape coming in, and it showed a little bit in the match,” he said.

“The weight and things like that, that’s my fault. I won’t put myself in that position again.

“If you’re weighing four or five kilos more than you’re used to, that is probably going to affect how you feel moving around the court.”

Dan Evans was beaten 3-6 7-6 (5) 6-4 by Robin Haase in the second rubber but Jamie Murray and debutant Neal Skupski won the tie, which lasted close to nine hours, with a 6-4 7-6 (6) victory over Wesley Koolhof and Jean-Julien Rojer in the deciding doubles.

Victory over Kazakhstan on Thursday would put Britain through to the quarter-finals in the new-look competition. Andy Murray was left-out of the GB singles line-up following his sluggish performance and replace by Kyle Edmund.