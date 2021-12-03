World number 279 Borna Gojo held his nerve to beat Dusan Lajovic 4-6 6-3 6-2 to give Croatia a 1-0 advantage in their Davis Cup semi-final against Serbia.

The importance of this opening rubber made it a high-pressure, low quality affair as both players struggled to put together any fluid tennis but it was 23-year-old Gojo who managed to settle better to give his country the advantage.

The tie represented the first time that the pair had met, and Gojo - buoyed perhaps by impressive results against Italy's world number 21 Lorenzo Sonego and Australia’s world number 61 Alexei Popyrin earlier in the competition - was in the ascendancy from the off and was two points away from a 5-1 advantage in the first. However, after a spectacular collapse, 17 of the final 18 points went Lajovic's way as the world number 33 gave Serbia the early initiative.

The Croatian finished the first set with 19 unforced errors to his opponent's 12, and the match remained a low-quality affair in the second. Gojo, again, was in the ascendancy early, passing on an opportunity to open up a 4-0 advantage, but, unlike the first set, he managed to capitalise on the early break to serve it out to send the match to a deciding set.

Gojo again broke early in the decider, twice, as his more experienced opponent began to churn through the unforced errors - Lajovic would finish the match with 44 - and held his nerve to see it out.

The result puts Serbia on the brink of exiting the competition with Novak Djokovic needing to beat Marin Cilic in the second singles rubber.

