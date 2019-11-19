Getty Images
Defending champions France get off the mark with victory over Japan
Doubles player Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who with Nicolas Mahut, made sure top seeds France beat Japan 2-1 on Tuesday.
The singles had been shared with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga thrashing Uchiyama 6-2 6-1 before world number 10 Gael Monfils surprisingly lost in straight sets to Yoshihito Nishioka.
France's two-time Davis Cup winner Fabrice Santoro said the lack of atmosphere had clearly effected Monfils.
In the day's other early ties, Argentina beat Chile 3-0 in Group C in front of fans wearing the famous blue and white.
Guido Pella eased past Chile's Nicolas Jarry 6-4 6-3 before Diego Schwartzman crushed Cristian Garin 6-2 6-2.
In Group E Kazakhstan edged past the Netherlands 2-1 thanks to a doubles win for Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik over Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer.
Each tie consists of two singles and one doubles. The six group winners plus two best runners-up go on to the knockout rounds later in the week. Hosts Spain face Russia later.