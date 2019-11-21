Leon Smith's team will now face Germany in the last eight after Murray and Skupski raced to a rapid win over Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik in just 71 minutes.

Britain assumed the early lead in the dramatic tie thanks to a dominant performance from Kyle Edmund, but were pegged back when Bublik overcame Dan Evans in three sets.

Video - GB players celebrate reaching quarter-finals in Madrid 00:53

An early exit would have awaited had Murray and Skupski lost out in the decisive rubber, but they rose to the occasion and completed an emphatic win.

GB forced the breakthrough early on with a break to lead 3-1 and then 5-1 before cruising to the opening set in style.

The second set followed a similar pattern as Murray and Skupski raced into a quick lead with a break in the first game, and a further assault on the Kazakh service wrapped up the match in comprehensive fashion.

Video - 'Absolutely amazing!' - Murray, Skupski and Smith react to GB win 01:51

Andy Murray and his team-mates watched on nervously as the match began, but it was clear early on that the British pair were the class act on the court.

Britain will now take on Germany, led by Philipp Kohlschreiber and Jan-Lennard Struff, in the last eight with the tie taking place on Friday afternoon.

Andy Murray and Neal Skupski of Great Britain celebrate following the Great Britain v Kazakhstan doubles match during Day 4 of the 2019 Davis Cup at La Caja MagicaGetty Images

Davis Cup quarter-finals

- Serbia vs Russia

- Australian vs Canada

- Great Britain vs Germany

- Argentina vs Spain