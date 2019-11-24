Twenty four nations will play off in March in traditional "home and away" ties to decide which 12 go through to the Madrid finals and join this year's semi-finalists and two wildcards.

Spain face Canada later on Sunday in the first final since the 119-year-old team event was revamped this year. Britain and Russia were the beaten semi-finalists, while France and Serbia have been handed wildcards.

THE DRAW

Ties to take place on March 6-7.