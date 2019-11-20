Top stories

Davis Cup LIVE

10.30 - Serbia start strong

Japan's must-win tie has started poorly, because they are 3-1 down in the opening match already. Krajinovic has broken Sugita to love and Serbia are on their way.

It's all on serve elsewhere and Murray is starting to find his form.

10:00 - It's Murray time!

Yes we are three days into the tournament and Andy Murray is finally into the tournament.

He will open up Team GB's clash with the Netherlands as he takes on Tallon Griekspoor, the world No 179, before Dan Evans plays Robin Haase.

It is of course live on Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player, or you can follow all the action shot-by-shot with our live blog of the match.

In this morning's other two ties, we've got Serbia vs Japan and Argentina vs Germany. It's a must-win match for Japan after they were edged out by France yesterday and Yuichi Sugita is up first against Filip Krajinovic; Novak Djokovic is up second.

For Argentina, they could qualify for the quarter-finals with a win and Guido Pella is up first for them against Philipp Kohlschreiber. Absolutely jam-packed day. Really exciting!