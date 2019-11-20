Eurosport

Highlights: Djokovic cruises past Nishioka with impressive display

Highlights: Djokovic cruises past Nishioka with impressive display
By Eurosport

1 hour ago

Novak Djokovic needed just 69 minutes to see off Yoshihito Nishioka in his first Davis Cup finals match.

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react