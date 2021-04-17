Great Britain moved closer to reaching the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals as Katie Boulter defeated Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos.
Britain were ahead 2-1 in the best-of-five match-up and Boulter's 6-3 6-1 win settled the tie.
24-year-old Boulter, a former world number 82, was able to deal with Olmos - currently ranked 434th in the world - and Great Britain now need one more win to qualify for next year’s finals.
Earlier in the day Heather Watson suffered a 6-3 7-6 (7-1) defeat against Mexico's Marcela Zacarias, leaving Boulter to secure victory.
