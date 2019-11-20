The three-time Grand Slam champion recovered from 4-1 down in the third set to force the decisive tie-break, eventually securing a 6-7(7) 6-4 7-6(5) victory.

Dan Evans faces Robin Haase in the second singles rubber before the tie-concluding doubles featuring British duo Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski.

"I’m obviously relieved, I don’t think I deserved to win," Murray said.

"I fought extremely hard, but he was dictating a lot of the points. I thought he served amazing."

Murray, who looked laboured throughout the contest, had his trademark defence to thank after edging the tightest of finales.

At 4-3 behind in the breaker, the 32-year-old adeptly chased down two balls he had little right to keep in play and when it came back a third time, Griekspoor overcooked it.

It proved the decisive moment as Murray soon snuck over the line for a much-needed victory and give Team GB a 1-0 lead in a rubber that took five minutes short of three hours.