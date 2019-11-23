Edmund never looked like losing and had no trouble at all beating the 38-year-old Spaniard in straight sets, even with a tie-break being required in the second.

Video - 'Superb' - Edmund storms to opening set against Lopez 00:25

The 24-year-old broke serve immediately in the opening set to assume a commanding lead and Lopez was never able to respond.

Dan Evans will now take on world number one Rafael Nadal in the second rubber with a doubles decider expected later in the evening.