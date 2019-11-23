Getty Images

Edmund crushes Lopez to give GB semi-final lead over Spain

By Dan Quarrell

2 hours agoUpdated 55 minutes ago

Kyle Edmund was at his destructive best as he brushed past Feliciano Lopez 6-3 7-6 to give Great Britain a 1-0 lead over Spain in their Davis Cup semi-final clash.

Edmund never looked like losing and had no trouble at all beating the 38-year-old Spaniard in straight sets, even with a tie-break being required in the second.

The 24-year-old broke serve immediately in the opening set to assume a commanding lead and Lopez was never able to respond.

Dan Evans will now take on world number one Rafael Nadal in the second rubber with a doubles decider expected later in the evening.

