Alex De Minaur - Botic van de Zandschulp

A. De Minaur vs B. van de Zandschulp | Davis Cup
Men's Team | Quarter-final | 22.11.2022 | Málaga
Not started
A. De Minaur
A. De Minaur
B. van de Zandschulp
B. van de Zandschulp
from 16:30
Players Overview

Alex-De Minaur-headshot
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking24
  • ATP points1790
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • ATP ranking35
  • ATP points1160
  • Age27
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight83kg

Statistics

Recent matches

A. De Minaur

B. van de Zandschulp

LIVE MATCH: Alex De Minaur vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Davis Cup Singles - 22 November 2022

Follow the Davis Cup Singles Tennis match between Alex De Minaur and Botic van de Zandschulp live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 22 November 2022.

Find up to date Davis Cup Singles results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

