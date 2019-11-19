Canada finally beat U.S. as Kyrgios leads dominant Australian performance

For the second day in a row 150th-ranked Vasek Pospisil gave them the perfect start before 20-year-old Denis Shapovalov finished the job to make it two wins from two in Group F.

Watch the Davis Cup live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

Pospisil, who upset the rankings to beat Fabio Fognini in their opening tie, edged out towering American youngster Reilly Opelka 7-6(5) 7-6(7) to the delight of a vocal Canadian contingent in the stands.

Shapovalov, who reached the Paris Masters final this month and has risen to 15th in the rankings, then beat Taylor Fritz 7-6 6-3 to seal the win.

Oddly the doubles rubber was conceded by the Canadians as three of their players were declared unfit to play, according to an ITF spokesman, so the final result was 2-1 to Canada, the same scoreline by which they beat Italy by Monday.

"USA will get one match win and a 6-0 6-0 scoreline in terms of sets and games won. If Italy defeats U.S., it will have no impact at all," the ITF said in a statement.

Tuesday's clash was the first between the north American neighbours since 1965. Canada had lost the last four meetings, all played under the old five-rubber system, 5-0. The U.S. have won a record 32 Davis Cups but not since 2007.

Video - Highlights: Shapovalov leads Canada into quarter-finals 02:37

Meanwhile Nick Kyrgios returned from a two-month break to launch Australia's Davis Cup challenge on Tuesday and believes they can win the trophy for the first time since 2003.

Playing his first match since September because of a shoulder problem, the 24-year-old eased to a 6-4 6-4 victory over Colombia's lowly-ranked Alejandro Gonzalez.

Australia's number one Alex de Minaur, 20, then gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead with a 6-4 6-3 win over Daniel Galan before the later doubles rubber.

Lleyton Hewitt's side will play a tough Belgium side in their second Group D match on Wednesday when victory would put them through to the quarter-finals.

"I think we can win it for sure," said Kyrgios, who resisted any of his trademark theatrics as he banged down 16 aces, after his straightforward win at Madrid's La Caja Magica, the venue for the revamped Davis Cup finals featuring 18 nations.

Video - 'I think we can win it for sure!' - Kyrgios aiming high at Davis Cup 01:03

"The way Alex is playing, and I know I can beat every single person in this competition and we've got great doubles players, John Peers, Jordan (Thompson) can play singles and doubles.

"We've got great energy guys like John Millman, we've got good depth."