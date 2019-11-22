With Serbia's big gun Novak Djokovic up against Karen Khachanov in the second game, Russia needed Rublev to win to have any hope of progressing and he delivered in style.

After a brutally efficient opening service game, Rublev followed it up perfectly with a break to love as he raced into a 5-0 lead against a shell-shocked Krajinovic.

Rublev wrapped up a routine opening set and then set about continuing in the same vein in the second, going 4-0 up.

Krajinovic managed to get two more games on the board but he was powerless to stop his opponent's march to victory.

Now, Djokovic has to beat Khachanov to keep Serbia alive in the quarter-final.