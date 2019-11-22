Shapovalov was a set away from booking Canada’s spot in the last four after Pospisil beat John Millman 7-6(7) 6-4, but Alex De Minaur recovered to beat the Canadian 3-6 6-3 7-5 and force a doubles decider.

Starting at 11pm local time, Shapovalov and Pospisil took down John Peers and Jordan Thompson 6-4 6-4 as Canada became the first nation to reach the semis.

Canada will face the winner of Russia vs Serbia for a place in Sunday’s final.

Friday’s remaining three quarter-finals

Serbia's clash with Russia starts at 9:30am GMT on Friday, with the matches between Britain and Germany and hosts Spain and Argentina beginning at 16:30 GMT

Djokovic sends Serbia into Davis Cup quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic beat France's Benoit Paire to send Serbia into the Davis Cup quarter-finals.

The result means France are eliminated from the competition and Argentina progress as one of the best second-placed teams.

Djokovic coasted through the first set, breaking Paire early and holding on serve, before breaking early in the second and taking full control.

The Serbian world no 2 then breezed to a second set victory to take the match, barely breaking a sweat and looking very comfortable on court as he put his country into the next round.

Video - Highlights: 'Brilliant' Djokovic brushes past Paire to hand Serbia win 03:30

Serbia's Filip Krajinovic had early given Serbia 1-0 lead by winning their opening singles rubber, beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-5 7-6.

Serbia and Argentina join Russia, Canada, Spain, Australia, Great Britain and Germany in the quarters.