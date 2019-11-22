Getty Images
Canada reach Davis Cup semis after sinking Australia in doubles decider
Denis Shapovalov bounced back from his singles disappointment to team up with Vasek Pospisil and steer Canada into the Davis Cup semi-finals at Australia’s expense.
Shapovalov was a set away from booking Canada’s spot in the last four after Pospisil beat John Millman 7-6(7) 6-4, but Alex De Minaur recovered to beat the Canadian 3-6 6-3 7-5 and force a doubles decider.
Starting at 11pm local time, Shapovalov and Pospisil took down John Peers and Jordan Thompson 6-4 6-4 as Canada became the first nation to reach the semis.
Canada will face the winner of Russia vs Serbia for a place in Sunday’s final.
Friday’s remaining three quarter-finals
Serbia's clash with Russia starts at 9:30am GMT on Friday, with the matches between Britain and Germany and hosts Spain and Argentina beginning at 16:30 GMT
Djokovic sends Serbia into Davis Cup quarter-finals
Novak Djokovic beat France's Benoit Paire to send Serbia into the Davis Cup quarter-finals.
The result means France are eliminated from the competition and Argentina progress as one of the best second-placed teams.
Djokovic coasted through the first set, breaking Paire early and holding on serve, before breaking early in the second and taking full control.
The Serbian world no 2 then breezed to a second set victory to take the match, barely breaking a sweat and looking very comfortable on court as he put his country into the next round.
Serbia's Filip Krajinovic had early given Serbia 1-0 lead by winning their opening singles rubber, beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-5 7-6.
Serbia and Argentina join Russia, Canada, Spain, Australia, Great Britain and Germany in the quarters.
Novak Djokovic