Day two

11:50 - Davis Cup glory for Murray would be one of the greatest ever stories in tennis

11:43 - Argentina, Kazakhstan register opening wins

Guido Pella proved too strong for his Chilean counterpart Nicolas Jarry, beating him 6-4 6-3. Meanwhile Mikhail Kukushkin has overcome 24-year-old Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets.

11:31 - Tsonga puts France 1-0 up

A simple victory for Jo-Wilfried Tsonga who gives France their first point in this newly formatted tournament. Next up in that tie is Gael Monfils v Yoshihito Nishioka.

11:30 - Welcome!

Hello and welcome to day two of the Davis Cup from Madrid! After an action packed opening day, it is now the turn of 12 more nations to go head-to-head!

Day One

22:00 - Russia win 3-0, Colombia avoid whitewash

After winning their singles encounters, Rublev and Khachanov beat Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic to hand Russia a handsome 3-0 victory over Croatia.

Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah battled from a set down to beat Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 6-7(5) 6-4 7-6(3) and ensure Colombia avoided the whitewash.

21:20 - Cabal/Farah bounce back

Cabal/Farah have taken the second set against Gille/Vliegen, while Khachanov/Rublev have just pinched the first set against Dodig/Mektic.

It's a late change in the doubles for Italy - losing singles duo Berrettini and Fognini will face Shapovalov and Pospisil.

20:50 - Anyone for doubles?

Cabal/Farah won the men's doubles at Wimbledon and the US Open this year, and they need victory tonight to avoid a whitewash against Belgium. However.... they lost the first set to Gille/Vliegen in a tie-break, and it's on serve early in the second set.

Dodig/Mektic are in action for Croatia against Russia, who have Khachanov/Rublev paired after they both won their singles matches earlier today - that one is on serve in the first set.

And finally, with Canada leading 2-0, Posposil/Shapovalov - who also won their singles today - are about to get under way against Bolelli/Sonego.

20:43 - Shapo edges tight encounter

It couldn't have been any tighter... Three sets. Three tie-breaks. And it's Shapovalov who edges the deciding breaker 7-5 to make it 2-0 to Canada going into tonight's doubles match.

20:15 - Still on serve...

Just the one break point chance has come and gone for Shapovalov, who is serving second in this decider and currently trails 4-3... This one is going to the wire!

19:40 - Berrettini battles into decider

A set that was too close to call - featuring zero break points - goes Berrettini's way in the tie-break, and the Italian has taken Canadian Shapovalov to a decider.

Remember, you can watch this action live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player - a fascinating third set in the offing in Madrid!

19:30 - Khachanov hands Russia 2-0 lead

It's tennis' very own version of squeaky bum time as both matches enter the business end of their respective nets.

Khachanov broke in the seventh game of his decider against Coric, and has just served it out to win 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 and hand Russia a 2-0 lead going into tonight's doubles.

Shapovalov vs Berrettini remains on serve at 6-5 in the second set without a single break point opportunity. Another tie-break on the way, it would seem, unless Shapo can break Berrettini to win.

18:55 - Game, set, match... Goffin

Belgium take a 2-0 lead against Colombia with David Goffin fighting from a set down to beat Daniel Galan 3-6 6-3 6-3.

The world No 11 was made to sweat by the world No 194, but Goffin - a two-time losing Davis Cup finalist - bounced back to give Belgium a commanding advantage.

18:53 - Khachanov levels up against Coric

Time for another decider as Khachanov takes the second set 6-4 against Coric. A crucial set awaits with Russia leading the tie 1-0.

18:50 - Shapovalov edges tie-break against Berrettini

As you would expect it's a right ding-dong battle between Berrettini and Shapovalov, but it is the latter who has taken the first set 7-5 in the tie-break.

Berrettini saved five break points before then squandering three set points on Shapovalov's serve in the 10th game. The Canadian had a chance to break himself a game later, but it proved to be nine break points saved between the pair before the tie-break.

It was 4-3 on serve in the breaker before Shapovalov then went 6-3 up, only to lose both of his serves. However, he managed to covert his third set point to edge the opener.

18:05 - Goffin forces decider

A break in the sixth game is enough for Goffin to take the second set and force a decider against Galan Riveros.

Coric has just gone a set up against Khachanov, winning the tie-break 7-4. Berrettini and Shapovalov is on serve after five games in the opening set.

17:30 - Goffin trails Galan Riveros

Colombia's Galan Riveros led 4-0 and then 5-1 against Goffin, who did manage to get a break back, but ultimately had to much to do. Galan Riveros takes the first set 6-3, and Goffin will have to take this the distance if he wants to help Belgium go 2-0 up.

Meanwhile, Berrettini and Shapovalov are about 10 minutes from getting under way, while Coric and Khachanov remains on serve in the opening set.

17:15 - All wrapped up for Pospisil

The match looked to be heading for a second tie-break, but Pospisil's break in the 11th game put the Canadian in control, and he closed out the match a game later to upset Italy's Fognini.

Matteo Berrettini - coming off the back of his ATP Finals debut - faces world No 15 Denis Shapovalov shortly. Another great match-up on the opening day of the Davis Cup!

17:05 - Stroll in the park for Goffin?

Not quite... The world No 11 is trailing 3-0 in the opening set against Galan Riveros.

Khachanov and Coric has just got under way too - remember, you can watch the action live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

16:30 - Game, set, match... Darcis AND Rublev

Routine victories for both Darcis and Rublev as both Russia and Belgium take a 1-0 lead over Croatia and Colombia respectively.

David Goffin will look to make that 2-0 for Belgium when facing Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan Riveros next. It's a cracker of a Davis Cup tie in Russia's next match with Croatia, as world No 17 Karen Khachanov looks to extend Russia's lead when taking on world No 28 Borna Coric.

16:20 - Advantage Pospisil

A break of serve apiece before Fognini's opening set with Pospisil goes to a tie-break. It's Canadian Pospisil who edges 4-2 in front at the changeover, and he converts his second set point to lead the Italian.

Elsewhere, Darcis is racing clear in the second set and looks destined to beat Giraldo. Rublev looks like he'll follow suit having just broken Gojo to lead 4-1 in their second set.

16:10 - Djokovic: I love playing for Serbia

It has been a long season but the draw of playing for Serbia in the Davis Cup was too strong for Novak Djokovic to resist...

15:55 - Belgium and Russia on the board

Steve Darcis has the first set of the Davis Cup finals in just 28 minutes - the last time he completed a match against Giraldo was at the 2012 Olympics and he won that too, so the Colombian seems to keep bumping into him at the highest level.

Rublev meanwhile has the first set 6-3. The difference in class is starting to show, which is understandable given that there are more than 250 places separating the pair in the world rankings.

Good news for the Italians - Fognini is back on serve against Pospisil.

15:30 - Early breaks

A nervy start all round as Gojo is broken in the opening game but he then breaks back, only to lose his serve again! So it's 2-1 Russia with a break of serve, but you can forgive the 21-year-old for being a bit nervous. He needs to get over that though, and quickly.

Elsewhere, Steve Darcis has an early advantage over Colombia's Santiago Giraldo and Vasek Pospisil has gone a break up on Fabio Fognini.

Here's a quick snap of the opening ceremony by the way - not a bad little occasion.

The opening ceremony wowed fans in MadridGetty Images

15:10 - Anthems and then we're away

Loads of national anthem-age to go through this week which is great for fans of brass bands - there is one sitting in the crowd supporting Croatia today.

Croatia are technically defending champions but it's hard to see them even getting out of the group at this stage with Marin Cilic out injured. Borna Gojo, his replacement, is ranked 280 in the world and has never beaten a player in the top 150. This is a massive ask for him to get much out of this match.

14:45 - The nominations are in

I have managed to track down the matches for this afternoon and there are some absolute doozies coming up.

Croatia vs Russia: Borna Gojo vs Andrey Rublev, Borna Coric vs Karen Khachanov, Dodig/Mektic vs Khachanov/Rublev

Italy vs Canada: Fabio Fognini vs Vasek Pospisil, Matteo Berrettini vs Denis Shapovalov, Bolelli/Sonego vs Posposil/Shapovalov

Belgium vs Colombia: Steve Darcis vs Santiago Giraldo, David Goffin vs Daniel Galan, Gille/Vliegen vs Cabal/Farah

14:15 - The Group of Death?

If you're hoping to see last night's finalists Stefanos Tsitsipas or Dominic Thiem this week, you might be disappointed as neither Greece or Austria have qualified.

However, there is no shortage of talent on show and today will see Group F, which I am titling the "Group of Death", get going. Italy and Canada face off today and the US are the third country, which should throw up some terrific matches.

14:00 - It's finally here!

For eighteen countries, the tennis world and one Barcelona defender, the long wait is over. The Davis Cup finals and its brand spanking new format will get underway in an hour's time. And if you haven't quite got your head around the format yet, here is a quick guide:

Eighteen teams will take part in the finals - 12 winners from February's qualifying round, the four semi-finalists of the previous edition and two wild card teams. Great Britain and Argentina have been given wildcards this year.

These 18 teams are divided into six groups of three, with the winners and the best two second-placed teams advancing to the quarter-finals.

From the last eight, the competition follows a straight knockout system.

Each match will be the best of three rubbers - two singles matches followed by a doubles match.