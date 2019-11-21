Davis Cup LIVE

21:18 - The doubles decider

As it stands, it's Pospisil and Shapovalov set to face Peers and Thompson - we'll let you know if there are any late changes.

21:15 - Game, set, match... De Minaur

Wow.

From a set down, Alex De Minaur fights back to beat Denis Shapovalov 3-6 6-3 7-5 in the second rubber, meaning the first quarter-final of this year's Davis Cup finals will go down to the doubles match up next...

21:11 - De Minaur breaks!

Well, well, well... De Minaur breaks Shapovalov to lead 6-5 - he'll serve for the match now, and if he wins it means the doubles will decide the first semi-final spot!

21:07 - Getting tense...

It's 5-5 in the deciding set... can either player get a break before the tie-break?

20:30 - De Minaur takes the set

And indeed we have gone to a decider with De Minaur taking the second set 6-3. If Australia want to keep this tie going into the doubles, he'll have to take this final set against Shapovalov...

20:13 - De Minaur fights back

Canada with one foot in the semi-final? Not quite...

De Minaur leads the second set 4-1 after breaking Shapovalov, meaning this tie is very much alive. Can the Aussia force a decider?

19:59 - Shapovalov in control

Denis Shapovalov is looking mightily impressive in this second rubber of the tie between Canada and Australia.

The 20-year-old has taken the opening set 6-3 and De Minaur, who has been so good in this tournament thus far, does not look to be at the races so far in this one.

Australia need to respond very quickly with Canada storming towards the semi-finals of the Davis Cup in Madrid.

19:35 - How Pospisil beat Millman

Check out highlights of Pospisil's impressive straight-sets victory over Millman in the opening rubber of this quarter-final tie...

Video - Highlights: Pospisil beats Millman to give Canada lead over Australia 04:59

19:05 - Shapovalov v De Minaur

Okay, so no Nick Kyrgios for Australia!

Alex De Minaur will take on Denis Shapovalov in the second rubber of this tie, and Australia desperately need a victory from him.

Australia camp go wildEurosport

16:39 - Canada take lead over Australia

Vasek Pospisil seals a straight-sets win over John Millman and Canada have the early lead in their tie with Australia.

It was somewhat of a surprise that Millman was picked to play with Alex De Minaur and Nick Kyrgios in the ranks, and it did not work out for Lleyton Hewitt.

Vasek Pospisil of Canada celebrates winning a point in his quarter final singles match against John Millman of Australia during Day Four of the 2019 Davis Cup at La Caja MagicaGetty Images

16:15 - Pospisil gives Canada fast start

It's first blood to Vasek Pospisil in a dramatic and tense opening set as he takes it via a tie-break to hold the early ascendancy.

Both teams are very fired up on the sidelines and Australia's Lleyton Hewitt is absolutely gutted to end up on the wrong end of the breaker.

17:45 - How GB reached quarters

It's time to watch highlights of Britain's crucial doubles rubber victory over Kazakhstan with Pospisil and Millman trading breaks of serve in their tie.

Video - Highlights: Murray and Skupski deliver huge doubles win for GB 03:06

17:15 - Quarter-finals underway

Australia and Canada will get the knockout stages going in this evening clash in Madrid.

John Millman will face Vasek Pospisil in the opening match on Centre Court after the national anthems, and we're ready to begin.

Australia's John Millman (L) and Canada's Vasek Pospisil pose before their quarter-final singles tennis match at the Davis Cup Madrid Finals 2019 in MadridGetty Images

17:00 - 'Absolutely amazing!'

This was how Great Britain celebrated reaching the last eight in Madrid...

Video - GB players celebrate reaching quarter-finals in Madrid 00:53

And this is how Jamie Murray, Neal Skupski and their captain Leon Smith reacted to it all...

Video - 'Absolutely amazing!' - Murray, Skupski and Smith react to GB win 01:51

16:45 - Group stage complete

The final rubber of the 2019 Davis Cup group stage has finished, with Germany, who won Group C and face Great Britain in the quarter-finals, beating Chile in the doubles.

There may well be a few tweaks for the group stage next year (some aimed at avoiding 4am finishes probably), but for now attentions turn to the last eight.

Canada face Australia in the first quarter-final this evening before the other three ties tomorrow.

16:40 - Who's in the quarter-finals?

The quarter-final line-up is now complete, with three ties taking place tomorrow and one (Canada vs Australia) this evening.

The ties are:

Serbia vs Russia

Canada vs Australia

Germany vs GB

Spain vs Argentina

16:30 - Djokovic eases past Paire

Here's how Novak Djokovic beat France's Benoit Paire to ensure Serbia reached the last eight.

Video - Highlights: 'Brilliant' Djokovic brushes past Paire to hand Serbia win 03:30

16:20 - GB reach quarter-finals

A convincing doubles win for Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski has secured Great Britain's place in the last eight of the Davis Cup.

Murray and Skupski needed just 71 minutes to beat Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik.

GB will now take on Germany, led by Philipp Kohlschreiber and Jan-Lennard Struff, in the last eight with the tie taking place on Friday afternoon. The winner will play Spain or Argentina in the semi-finals.

15:00 - GB vs Kazakhstan live

It's almost time for action in the winner-takes-all doubles clash.

You can follow game-by-game coverage of the match here.

14:45 - Kazakhstan make a change

14:30 - Doubles for the win

The deciding doubles tie in GB vs Kazakhstan will see Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski take on Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev.

The winner will make the quarter-finals while the loser heads home. No pressure...

14:25 - Argentina qualify for quarter-finals

Serbia's win over France means Argentina qualify as one of the two best second-placed teams, along with Russia.

That means the quarter-final line-up is almost set. It will be:

Serbia vs Russia

Canada vs Australia

Germany vs GB or Kazakhstan

Spain vs Argentina

14:20 - Bublik beats Evans

What a performance from world No 57 Alexander Bublik as he beats Dan Evans 5-7 6-4 6-1 to keep Kazakhstan in the Davis Cup.

The match slipped away from Evans in the second set and now it will all come down to the doubles to decide whether GB or Kazakhstan qualify for the quarter-finals.

14:15 - "Absolutely livid" Evans vents frustration

Things have not gone according to plan for Dan Evans over the last hour and he showed his frustration after missing a crucial shot.

Video - 'Absolutely livid!' - Evans clatters net with his racket 00:37

14:10 - Dan Evans into a final-set decider

British number one Dan Evans is in a final-set dogfight with Alexander Bublik as GB's hope of quarter-final qualification hang by a thread.

Follow that live here.

13:55 - Djokovic gets the job done

Novak Djokovic makes light work of Benoit Paire dispatching the Frenchman 6-3 6-3 in one hour and 10 minutes to secure Serbia's passage to the quarter-final.

The 16-time Grand Slam winner threw down 14 winners in a display of controlled tennis against an erratic opponent who hit 26 winners alongside 34 unforced errors.

13:40 - Bublik breaks

Alexander Bublik is battling hard to keep Kazakhstan in the Davis Cup.

He spurns three break points but takes the fourth to lead Dan Evans 5-4 after GB won the first set.

Follow game-by-game updates from Evans vs Bublik here.

13:30 - Djokovic in control

Novak Djokovic has broken in the second set to lead Benoit Paire 6-3 3-1, as Serbia look set to secure their place in the last eight.

It's been comfortable so far for the world No 2.

Novak Djokovic during his match against Benoit Paire.Getty Images

13:20 - Evans impressing

Dan Evans is looking good against Alexander Bublik.

The GB No 1 leads 7-5 3-2 and has been strong on serve in the second set.

13:15 - De Minaur blasts past Goffin

Here's how Alex De Minaur beat David Goffin yesterday to help Australia book their place in the quarter-finals.

Video - Highlights: Fired up De Minaur blasts past Goffin for Australia 03:44

13:10 - Djokovic wins first set

Novak Djokovic has won the opening set 6-3 against Benoit Paire.

If Djokovic wins then Serbia advance to the quarter-finals and France are eliminated. Argentina will also progress as one of the best second-placed teams.

And, if things continue as they are, there won't be anything riding on the doubles today.

13:05 - "Dominant" Edmund powers through

Make sure you watch the highlights of an impressive performance from Kyle Edmund earlier.

Video - Highlights: 'Dominant' Edmund powers past Kukushkin to give GB lead 03:30

13:00 - Murray admits to lack of fitness

He might have got the win, but Andy Murray said he is not as fit as he should be after overcoming 179th-ranked Tallon Griekspoor in a gruelling clash yesterday.

Murray admitted last week that he had put on a few pounds following the arrival of his son Teddy and that his focus had been away from the court.

"I told you guys I wasn’t feeling in the best shape coming in, and it showed a little bit in the match,” he said.

"The weight and things like that, that’s my fault. I won’t put myself in that position again. If you’re weighing four or five kilos more than you’re used to, that is probably going to affect how you feel moving around the court.”

12:55 - Evans puts GB ahead

Smash!

Alexander Bublik slams his racquet into the ground as he double faults to gift Dan Evans the opening set. One more set and GB are into the last eight.

12:50 - Struff wins opening set

Germany are already guaranteed to finish top of Group C but are looking to maintain their perfect record against Chile.

Germany have won all four of their rubbers and Jan-Lennard Struff has just taken the opening set on a tie-break against Chile's Cristian Garin.

12:35 - Evans breaks back

It's tight in the opening set between Dan Evans and Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik.

Bublik broke to lead 4-3 but Evans has responded immediately to level the scores.

Andy Murray is not featuring for GB today after a gruelling match yesterday but is showing his appreciation from the sidelines.

Follow game-by-game updates from Evans vs Bublik here.

12:30 - Djokovic on court

World No 2 Novak Djokovic is up next for Serbia in their tie against France.

Djokovic was pretty impressive in his opening match as he won 6-1 6-2 against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, and another win would ensure Serbia win Group A and qualify for the quarter-finals.

12:20 - Bautista Agut leaves Spain team

Roberto Bautista Agut has left the Spain team for personal reasons.

His father had an accident in 2016 and his health has deteriorated, so Bautista Agut has returned to join his family.

Pablo Carreno Busta should replace him as Spain's second singles player in their quarter-final tomorrow.

12:10 - Evans on court

Dan Evans has just started his rubber against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik.

Victory for Evans will ensure GB progress to the quarter-finals. If Bublik wins then the tie - and who advances from Group E - will be decided in the doubles.

Follow game-by-game updates from Evans vs Bublik here.

12:05 - Serbia lead France

A big win for Serbia in the opening rubber against France.

Filip Krajinovic secures a 7-5 7-6 (5) victory against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, which means Serbia need just one more win to clinch their place in the quarter-finals. And they have Novak Djokovic on court next against Benoit Paire...

Serbia's Filip Krajinovic reacts during his singles tennis match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the Davis Cup Madrid Finals 2019 in Madrid on November 21, 2019.Getty Images

11:50 - Who will make the last eight?

As it stands there are five confirmed quarter-finalists - Russia, Canada, Spain, Australia and Germany.

If Dan Evans beats Alexander Bublik then GB will advance, which will leave two more spots to be filled by Serbia, France and Argentina.

Serbia and France are facing each other now while Argentina are hoping to advance as one of the best second-placed teams.

11:40 - Edmund wins opener

A perfect start to the day for GB as Kyle Edmund beats Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3 6-3 in an hour and 14 minutes.

Impressive performance from Edmund and it means GB will progress to the quarter-finals if Dan Evans beats Alexander Bublik in the next match.

For live game-by-game coverage of GB’s tie, click here.

11:30 - Germany secure top spot

Philipp Kohlschreiber has beaten Nicolas Jarry 6-4 6-3, which means Germany secure top spot in Group C and will face the winner of GB vs Kazakhstan in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

11:20 - Tsonga loses opening set

Not a good start for France as they lose the opening set against Serbia, Filip Krajinovic taking it 7-5 against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

A defeat in this rubber could spell trouble for France as Serbia have Novak Djokovic to call on next.

11:00 - GB, FRANCE & SERBIA IN ACTION

Hello and welcome to coverage of the fourth day of this year’s Davis Cup action, Kyle Edmund takes on Mikhail Kukushkin, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga faces Filip Krajinovic and Philipp Kohlschreiber challenges Nicolas Jarry.

For live game-by-game coverage of GB’s tie, click here.

WEDNESDAY 'S UPDATES

22:20 - Berrettini puts Italy in driving seat

Matteo Berrettini has taken the first set against Taylor Fritz to help Italy come within touching distance of a much-needed win.

21:15 - Fognini comes through Opelka test

Italy have won their first singles rubber of the week, with Fabio Fognini defeating Opelka 6-3 in the final set. A lot of pressure on the USA team now as Taylor Fritz takes on Matteo Berrettini...

20:50 - Kyrgios triumphs for Australia

Nick Kyrgios produced a masterclass of serving to defeat Steve Darcis in an extraordinary second-set tiebreak which saw the Belgian stay alive by saving two match points before finally losing 11-9.

20:40 - Opelka forces Fognini into a third set

It's a must-win match for both the USA and Italy and Riley Opelka has ensured the singles rubber will go the distance after the American won a second-set tiebreak 7-4 to level the match.

20:25 - Nadal completes win to send Spain through

Spain can look forward to a place in the quarter-finals after Rafael Nadal beat Borna Gojo 6-4, 6-3 to add to Roberto Bautista-Agut's win over Nikola Mektic.

The hosts are the second team to reach the last eight, following Canada.

19:50 - Kyrgios and Fognini on track for victory

Nick Kyrgios and Fabio Fognini have put Australia and Italy a set to the good against the Steve Darcis of Belgium and the USA's Riley Opelka respectively.

19:40 - Nadal a set up for Spain

Rafael Nadal is looking likely to lead Spain into the quarter-finals of the competition after taking the first set against Borna Gojo 6-4.

The 21-year-old proved to be a tough opponent for Nadal, striking some fearless strokes, but the French Open and US Open champion finally got the breakthrough in the penultimate game and served it out to love.

18:45 - Skupski and Murray complete Team GB win

Britain have edged out Netherlands by two rubbers to one. The doubles pairing were forced to come from behind in the second set and then were granted a hefty reprieve in the eventual tiebreak when the Dutch pairing netted a routine forehand on set point. A remarkable comeback followed and Britain have made a winning start.

18:25 - Spain up and running against Croatia

Roberto Bautista-Agut has won Spain's opening rubber against Croatia at a canter, defeating Nikola Mektic 6-1, 6-3. Rafael Nadal is up next...

17:58 - Murray serve broken

With a pair of double faults, Jamie Murray's serve has been broken and the Dutch have a commanding lead in the second set.

17:35 - GB serve it out... eventually

It took the best part of nine minutes and a volley of break back points to save but GB eventually get the first set on the boad.

17:20 - Dutch survive onslaught

Murray and Skupski push their Dutch opponents all the way on serve for the first time but they dig deep and survive. Does it affect the Brits when they eventually have to serve again? Absolutely not. It's a hold to love.

16:05 - Haase levels it

After Team GB moved ahead through Andy Murray's earlier win on Wednesday, Robin Haase has levelled the tie once more after seeing off Dan Evans in three sets, having broken back with the Brit serving for an unassailable lead in the second set.

15:45 - Serbia complete victory

There you go, it's a whitewash for Serbia. Japan, after coming so close to upsetting the French yesterday, having been well beaten here without winning a set. Tipsarevic and Troicki win two tie-breaks to give Serbia the perfect start and confirm their status as one of the favourites in the this tournament.

Evans is in trouble on Court 3 meanwhile - he is 4-2 down in the deciding set against Haase and it's starting to feel like the tide will not turn again.

Evans won the first set but dropped the second in a tie-breakGetty Images

15:15 - Haase levels up

And just like the opening rubber, we are going to a third set in GB v Netherlands. Robin Haase muscles his way through a tie-break and he will take Dan Evans into a third set.

In Serbia v Japan, which Djokovic of course has already wrapped up, Janko Tipsarevic and Viktor Troicki are a set to the good, while the German and Argentinean pair are just getting underway in what could turn out to be an important match in the shakedown, despite the Germans having won twice so far today.

14:30 - The Germans celebrate

There it is, then. The Germans have completed two upsets in a session and have an unassailable 2-0 lead over Argentina thanks to Struff's 6-3 7-6(8) victory over Schwartzman, ranked 21 places higher than him. They will still play the doubles though as neither team is guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals yet.

Dan Evans is a set to the good as the Brits take control of their tie with the Netherlands. That rubber is on serve in the second and you can follow it with our live blog of Team GB's opening tie.

13:45 - Struff in charge

The Germans have had to wait a couple of days to get into this tournament but they are loving it now, despite Alexander Zverev's absence.

After Kohlschreiber's win earlier, Struff has taken the first set to put them in the driving seat in the tie, which he could put to bed before the doubles.

Dan Evans is in action for Team GB against Robin Haase and he has an early break against the world No 163.

13:10 - Upset falls short

What a performance from Tallon Griekspoor. He has never even played a main draw Grand Slam match and he has just come within inches of beating Andy Murray, albeit with the Brit well below his best. The three-time Grand Slam champion has triumphed 6-7 6-4 7-6 - and he is going mad on court before bending over, hands on thighs. That has taken so much out of him, I would suggest.

Murray was left drained by his three-set winGetty Images

Less of a battle for Novak Djokovic, who has beaten Nishioka in straight sets for the loss of just three games. He could have played that match twice and then had a couple of drinks in the time Murray took to win his.

And in the third morning tie, Jan-Lennard Struff is flying against Schwartzman - he's up a break in the first set and leads 3-1.

12:30 - Japan going home?

It looks like Japan are all-but out as Djokovic races through the first set against Yoshihito Nishioka to take it 6-1.

It's been a good morning for Germany too, because Kohlschreiber has come from behind to beat Pella and give his country a 1-0 lead. Jan-Lennard Struff follows him, up against Diego Schwartzman.

Razor tight in GB v Netherlands, on serve in the decider...

11:50 - Here comes Djokovic

Murray is being made to work but he does have a break of serve in the second set. He has already had one but then Tallon Griekspoor, who sounds like Game of Thrones character, pulled it back, only to drop serve again straight after.

Kohlschreiber is into a deciding set against Pella and has a break of serve, so that's good news for Germany (no Alex Zverev for them this week remember).

And Serbia have a 1-0 lead over Japan, Krajinovic winning in straight sets against Sugita. Djokovic is up next...

11:20 - Murray in trouble

Well there's a surprise. Murray squanders a set point on Griekspoor's second serve and is punished almost immediately. The Dutchman takes the tie-break and the lead.

Elsewhere, Serbia are a game away from a 1-0 lead in the tie as Krajinovic serves for the match while Kohlschreiber is battling back for the Germans: he has a break in the second set against Pella.

Murray is being made to work by Tallon GriekspoorGetty Images

11:00 - Krajinovic and Pella fly into lead

It's advantage Serbia and Argentina so far with Krajinovic and Pella both taking the first set. Murray meanwhile is still on serve and has just sat down at the changeover looking absolutely exhausted. I don't think he is, but he does a great job of looking very tired.

10:30 - Serbia start strong

Japan's must-win tie has started poorly, because they are 3-1 down in the opening match already. Krajinovic has broken Sugita to love and Serbia are on their way.

It's all on serve elsewhere and Murray is starting to find his form.

10:00 - It's Murray time!

Yes we are three days into the tournament and Andy Murray is finally into the tournament.

He will open up Team GB's clash with the Netherlands as he takes on Tallon Griekspoor, the world No 179, before Dan Evans plays Robin Haase.

It is of course live on Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player, or you can follow all the action shot-by-shot with our live blog of the match.

In this morning's other two ties, we've got Serbia vs Japan and Argentina vs Germany. It's a must-win match for Japan after they were edged out by France yesterday and Yuichi Sugita is up first against Filip Krajinovic; Novak Djokovic is up second.

For Argentina, they could qualify for the quarter-finals with a win and Guido Pella is up first for them against Philipp Kohlschreiber. Absolutely jam-packed day. Really exciting!