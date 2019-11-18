Day One LIVE

14:15 - The Group of Death?

If you're hoping to see last night's finalists Stefanos Tsitsipas or Dominic Thiem this week, you might be disappointed as neither Greece or Austria have qualified.

However, there is no shortage of talent on show and today will see Group F, which I am titling the "Group of Death", get going. Italy and Canada face off today and the US are the third country, which should throw up some terrific matches.

14:00 - It's finally here!

For eighteen countries, the tennis world and one Barcelona defender, the long wait is over. The Davis Cup finals and its brand spanking new format will get underway in an hour's time. And if you haven't quite got your head around the format yet, here is a quick guide:

Eighteen teams will take part in the finals - 12 winners from February's qualifying round, the four semi-finalists of the previous edition and two wild card teams. Great Britain and Argentina have been given wildcards this year.

These 18 teams are divided into six groups of three, with the winners and the best two second-placed teams advancing to the quarter-finals.

From the last eight, the competition follows a straight knockout system.

Each match will be the best of three rubbers - two singles matches followed by a doubles match.