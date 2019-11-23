Davis Cup LIVE

SATURDAY'S UPDATES

10:24 - POSPISIL 3-5 RUBLEV.

So close for Pospisil. He's slowly moved through the gears in this set after stalling at the start! The Canadian's return game hits a new height and the depth on his shots puts Rublev under all sorts of pressure. The Russian fights hard to stave off three break points and roars with delight as a big serve keeps him on track.

10:17 - POSPISIL 3-4 RUBLEV.

Disappointment for Rublev. He has a look-in at 30-30 but hooks a backhand wide before flashing a forehand long. It's a tad loose considering how controlled he's been up to now.

10:12 - POSPISIL 2-4 RUBLEV.

Andrey still looking the sharpest of the two thus far. He cruises to a love hold after Pospisil had needed clutch tennis to hit back from 0-30 in his service game.

10.08 - Will Andy Murray feature v Spain later?

Andy Murray wasn't involved in GB's 2-0 win over Germany on Friday and he could well miss out again versus Rafael Nadal's Spain tonight. Read the latest here.

10:06 - POSPISIL 1-3 RUBLEV.

There are signs Pospisil is warming up here. Rublev falters for the first time with a double fault and his nerves jangle a bit at deuce. A corking forehand and a service-winner keep Russia on top though.

10:01 - POSPISIL 1-2 RUBLEV.

Just the tonic from Pospisil. He finds that trusty, big serve and leans on it heavily to fend off Rublev's attempts to keep his scintillating start rocking. The Russian shows the damage he can do with a whopping return winner when the delivery isn't too hot, but it's not enough to make significant inroads on this occasion.

09:56 - POSPISIL 0-2 RUBLEV.

The Russian consolidates with a swift love hold. This is hugely impressive from Rublev right now.

09:55 - BREAK! - POSPISIL 0-1 RUBLEV.

Very, very tidy from Rublev. He finds his return groove from the off here and stamps his authority by dictating from the baseline. The errors leak off Pospisil's racket and it's a break to love. Russia off to the perfect start.

09:51 - And.... We're off.

After the obligatory anthems and routine warm-up, it's Pospisil who will get us underway by serving first.

09:35 - Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov star for Canada.

Video - Highlights: Jubilant scenes as Canada beat Australia in doubles decider 02:23

09:30 - Re-live Russia's dramatic last-eight triumph over Djoker's Serbia.

Video - Highlights: Russia beat Serbia in deciding tie-break classic 05:03

09:25 - Russia v Canada.

After an epic Day 5, we are right back at it for the 2019 Davis Cup semi finals! First up, it's Russia v Canada. The players are due on court from 09:30 GMT.

09:00

Good morning!

FRIDAY'S UPDATES

00:10 - Semi-final line-up confirmed.

So, it'll be Russia v Canada from 09:30 GMT before Spain meet GB from 16:30 GMT. Join us again later for all of the action!

Rafael Nadal y Marcel Granollers (España, Copa Davis 2019)Getty Images



00:08 - GAME, SET AND MATCH! - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 6-4 4-6 6-3 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

Did you ever doubt him? Nadal serves out the match to 15 to clinch the tie 2-1 for Spain and seal a place in the semi finals. The hosts will now meet Great Britain on Saturday evening (indeed, that's now tonight!)

00:02 - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 6-4 4-6 5-3 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

Nadal corks a return winner to raise expectation at 15-30 - but Argentina dash Spain's hopes of a break for victory. Over to you, Rafa. Spain's talisman will now serve for a spot in the last four.

23:57 - Great hands, Rafa.

23:56 - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 6-4 4-6 5-2 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

Wow - just, wow from Nadal. He defends sensationally at the net, swatting away blast after blast and somehow wins the point. The world number one then slaps away an overhead and Granollers's serve does the rest. Spain are a game away from a semi-final clash with Great Britain.

23:53 - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 6-4 4-6 4-2 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

No danger there. Rafa slices a lobbed return way long and Argentina ease to a hold to 15. The South Americans still have belief.

23:48 - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 6-4 4-6 4-1 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

Nadal in 'I mean business mode' now. He waltzes through a hold to 15, despite a horror-show of a smash. Granollers shows him how it's done seconds later and Spain can see that finish line growing larger on their horizon.

23:44 - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 6-4 4-6 3-1 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

Gonzalez gets Argentina on the board as his tidy serve and Mayer's mopping up at the net do the trick.

23:40 - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 6-4 4-6 3-0 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

Granollers consolidates with a dominant service game, dropping just the one point along the way. Spain taking control early on in this deciding set. Do Argentina have anything left in the tank to swing that pendulum their way one more time?

23:37 - Vamos!

Nadal y Granollers en los cuartos ante ArgentinaGetty Images

23:36 - BREAK! - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 6-4 4-6 2-0 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

Nadal holds to 15 before Argentina wriggles free from double break point down. Rafa blows a very make-able forehand, but Granollers steps up with another delicious return and it's third time lucky for La Roja!

23:27 - From Russia with love...

23:19 - SET! - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 6-4 4-6 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

Too good from Mayer. He finds some thumping deliveries before Gonzalez applies the finish on a third set point courtesy of an angled net-volley. It's one-set-all and we head into a decider with a place in the last four up for grabs.

23:15 - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 6-4 4-5 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

Serve-out question posed by Rafa. Spain have one last chance to break back. Over to Mayer at the service line...

23:10 - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 6-4 3-5 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

Argentina stand firm as Gonzalez chalks up a service winner to claim the game to 30.

23:05 - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 6-4 3-4 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

A rapid hold from Granollers. Spain keen to keep the pressure up on that Argentina serve. It's getting close to now or never time if they want to avoid a third set.

23:02 - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 6-4 2-4 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

Supreme returning from both Nadal and Granollers sets the platform for two break back points. Rafa lets rip on another crosscourt howitzer, but drops his head in frustration when it lands well wide. Granollers then misses by a whisker and Argentina survive from deuce.

22:54 - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 6-4 2-3 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

Nadal keeps his team in touch with a polished hold to love.

22:51 - Your GB team needs YOU!

22:50 - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 6-4 1-3 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

Gonzalez consolidates the break with a hold to 30. A few glum faces amongst the Spanish crowd. Strange, as they are still in a strong position. The Argentine contingent keep making the most noise. They've done that regardless of the score!

22:45 - BREAK! - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 6-4 1-2 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

Gonzalez thumps away a smash at the net despite some heroic defence from Nadal. It's a surprise break for the South American duo.

22:43 - A very classy touch from Becker.

22:41 - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 6-4 1-1 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

La Roja sense an opportunity at deuce with the world number one, the contest's star performer, firing a succession of fine returns. A double fault offers up a break point but Mayer finds a flurry of hefty serves to get Argentina on the board.

22:32 - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 6-4 1-0 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

Granollers produces a delightful angle on the block volley at the net at 30-30 and Nadal's serve does the rest. Spain have that semi-final with Great Britain in their sights and it's going to take something special to deny them.

22:28 - Relive Dan the Man's superb victory over Struff.

Video - Evans digs deep to send GB through to Davis Cup semi-finals 04:43

22:26 - Nadal is on fire tonight.

nadal españa argentinaGetty Images

22:23 - SET! - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 6-4 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

Granollers fires in a return that is too good. It cues up two set points. Granollers nets on the first before a Nadal forehand is too hot to handle. Spain have the opener inside 41 minutes.

22:20 - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 5-4 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

Nadal bids to get Spain back on track and obliges with a convincing love hold.

22:16 - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 4-4 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

What response from the Argentines. Mayer reigns supreme at the net and we are all square.

22:15 - Sing it loud and proud.

afición albiceleste en el argentina-españa de la davisGetty Images

22:13 - BREAK! - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 4-3 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

Granollers looks nervy and dumps another volley into the net to cough up triple break point. He digs deep with the body serve to stave off two, but Gonzalez pounces on the next one and Nadal can only block the sizzling return out of court.

22:08 - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 4-2 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

Some respite for Argentina. Mayer's serve does the business and the South Americans remain in touching distance.

22:04 - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 4-1 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

Well, that was almost unexpected... until inevitability kicked in. Nadal's serve comes under threat as Granollers misses a couple of volleys at the net. The world number one saves them with a big serve and an ace. More clutch serving ensures Spain consolidate and take a grip of Set 1.

22:00 - Spain's Raging Bull.

21:58 - BREAK! - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 3-1 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

Nadal cracks a crosscourt return winner off the forehand wing to snare the first break point of the match. Gonzalez saves it with a timely, big serve, but a wayward volley from Mayer coughs up another. This time, Rafa reacts with sensational reflexes to steer a wonderful shot down the line. Lift off for Spain!

21:52 - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 2-1 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

Still with serve as Granollers keeps the scoreboard ticking over for the loss of one point.

21:50 - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 1-1 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

That's well worth yet another jig of delight amongst the Argentine fans. Mayer serves big to lead his country to an excellent love hold.

21:47 - Meanwhile, GB's post-match jubilation continues.

21:46 - NADAL/GRANOLLERS 1-0 GONZALEZ/MAYER.

Nadal doesn't seem to have lost any of his intensity after mauling Schwartzman. He rampages through a hold to 15 to get Spain off on the front foot.

21:37 - Dan the Man (of the moment).

21:36 - It's show time!

The doubles teams are on court in Madrid and running through the warm-up. Who will meet GB in the last four? We're about to find out!

21:25 - Nadal is IN for the doubles.

21:15 - Over to Spain and Argentina.

While GB continue to celebrate and conduct post-match media, the action will carry on in the final quarter final of this year's event. Spain and Argentina are level at one apiece ahead of a decisive doubles.

21:12 - Pure joy!

21:02 - That winning feeling.

21:00 - GB seal the tie 2-0 v Germany.

Leon Smith's men will now meet Spain or Argentina in the last four on Saturday evening.

20:57 - Nadal wins!

Rafa is rampant as he thumps Schwartzman 6-1 6-2 in an hour to level the Spain v Argentina tie at 1-1.

20:55 - GAME, SET AND MATCH - EVANS 7-6 3-6 7-6 STRUFF.

He's done it. Evans finally wins at this year's Davis Cup in Madrid - and it sends GB into the semi finals. The British number one sinks Struff 7-2 in the tie break and launches himself into a hug with Smith and his teammates.

20:52 - EVANS 7-6 3-6 6-6 STRUFF: TIE-BREAK LATEST.

It's 4-2 to Evans at the change of ends.

20:49 - EVANS 7-6 3-6 6-6 STRUFF.

We are going into a tie-break to decide the match. Evans holds to 15 and knows he can clinch a spot in the last four for GB if he wins here.

20:47 - EVANS 7-6 3-6 5-6 STRUFF.

Struff does his part. He's guaranteed the minimum of a tie break. Evo needs another stress-free hold now...

20:43 - EVANS 7-6 3-6 5-5 STRUFF.

Pressure? What pressure? That's a fabulous time to produce a love hold.

20:41 - EVANS 7-6 3-6 4-5 STRUFF.

No dice for Dan the Man. He battles to deuce from 40-15 down, but Struff's trusty serve nudges the board in his favour once more. Any slip now and it would be curtains for Evo...

Jan-Lennard Struff - Davis Cup Finals 2019Getty Images

20:39 - Nadal breaks!

Schwartzman makes a dogged start to Set 2 - but Nadal is not to be denied it seems. He breaks for 2-1 and it is looking like Spain v Argentina will go down to a decisive doubles showdown.

20:36 - EVANS 7-6 3-6 4-4 STRUFF.

More fine serving from Evans. He's got his head right in this set. Now he needs to keep it that way during the business end of the match.

20:32 - EVANS 7-6 3-6 3-4 STRUFF.

Close! Evans drops to his knees in anguish as he slaps a short, crosscourt slice into the net at 30-30. He was in the ascendancy there too. The Brit makes deuce, but can't manufacture anything from there. Still on serve in the deciding set.

20:28 - Meanwhile, many miles from Madrid.

20:23 - VAMOS, RAFA!

Nadal secures a double break before serving the first set out by a 6-1 scoreline inside 26 minutes. Spain need a win here against Argentina, and it's looking like Rafa is ready to deliver...

nadal españa argentinaGetty Images

20:22 - EVANS 7-6 3-6 2-3 STRUFF.

Struff has a wobble - but it's at 40-0. Evo gets two back but can't get the third to make it interesting.

20:19 - EVANS 7-6 3-6 2-2 STRUFF.

That is a sensational hold and is worthy of kneeling fist pump! Evans hits back from 15-40 down with a pair of aces. The British number one takes control from deuce and levels with another beauty of an ace.

20:14 - EVANS 7-6 3-6 1-2 STRUFF.

Better from Evans. That hold seems to have given him a much-needed lift. He produces some fine tennis to apply heat at deuce, but the German responds with a big second serve and then clenches his fist in delight.

20:10 - EVANS 7-6 3-6 1-1 STRUFF.

That was a real battle for Evans. If his serve came up even slightly short, he was punished. The Brit is put through the grinder from deuce but manages to do enough to stop the rot.

20:03 - EVANS 7-6 3-6 0-1 STRUFF.

Struff throws down the hammer to surge to a simple but oh so effective hold.

20:02 - Spain's world number one looks in the zone!

Nadal is off to a stunning start. He's a break up already and leads 3-0 against Schwartzman.

20:00 - SET! - EVANS 7-6 3-6 STRUFF.

That's very sloppy from Evans. He's broken too easily to make it four games on the spin for the German. It's now one apiece and a very familiar feeling of woe for the Brit.

19:57 - EVANS 7-6 3-5 STRUFF.

Struff stays focused to consolidate. Are we heading for a deciding set?

19:55 - BREAK! - EVANS 7-6 3-4 STRUFF.

Deju vu? Hard to say for certain if it's a lull or a great return game from Struff. But we've been here before. A penny for Dan's thoughts right now...

19:50 - EVANS 7-6 3-3 STRUFF.

Struff throws down the hammer to dig out a tough hold after Evans had upped the ante with a crisp winner on the stretch.

19:45 - EVANS 7-6 3-2 STRUFF.

Still with serve. Evo sees two points pegged back from 40-0 but keeps his nose in front with sweet forehand that licks the line.

19:39 - EVANS 7-6 2-1 STRUFF.

Love. Hold. Can Evans finally see out a victory from a set-to-the-good at the third time of asking?

19:38 - The home support await Rafa.

19:36 - EVANS 7-6 1-1 STRUFF.

Evo rides the crest of the wave through an easy hold to get Set 2 up and running. Struff shows no hangover from his tie-break dismay as he retorts with a hold to 15.

19.31 - ARGENTINA 1-0 SPAIN!

Argentina take a 1-0 lead over Spain. Pella serves out a one-sided decider to triumph 6-7 7-6 6-1 against Carreno Busta. Over to Rafa to try and provide the rescue. He meets Diego Schwartzman next.

19:29 - SET! - EVANS 7-6 STRUFF.

Evo takes the opener! The Brummie snares the TB 8-6 after a topsy-turvy 55 minutes.

19:27 - EVANS 6-6 STRUFF: TIE-BREAK LATEST.

Evans hits back from 5-3 down and Struff then saves a set point. It's 6-6 and another change of ends.

19:22 - EVANS 6-6 STRUFF: TIE-BREAK LATEST.

It's 3-3 at the change of ends. Still anyone's set.

19:20 - Advantage Argentina!

Pella sends the Argentine support wild by breaking in game four. He then holds and leads 4-1 in the decider.

19:17 - EVANS 6-6 STRUFF.

Clutch. Evo digs out a magnificent hold from 0-30 to force a tie break.

19:15 - EVANS 5-6 STRUFF.

The momentum shift has been quite dramatic. Struff motors through a love hold and has hit a real purple patch.

19:11 - BREAK! - EVANS 5-5 STRUFF.

That probably sums up the week for Evo. He serves for the set, but gets completely worked over. Struff breaks back to 15 and remains very much alive in this opening set.

19:07 - BREAK! - EVANS 5-4 STRUFF.

Huge cheers from Leon Smith and Co! Evans finds his return mojo at a priceless moment in the set. He breaks on the second of two break points when Struff angles a volley wide.

19:04 - EVANS 4-4 STRUFF.

What hands from Evans. He produces the deftest of touches and swift, angled volley to follow up Struff's simple hold with one of his own.

19:00 - Argentina v Spain: part one is going to the wire.

All square in the first singles rubber between Argentina and Spain. Pella takes the second-set tie break 7-4.

18:57 - EVANS 3-3 STRUFF.

Struff holds to 15 before ramping up the heat on Evans for the first time. The British No.1 is pressed to deuce but produces clutch serving to keep the German at arm's length.

18:52 - Passion and drama - just what the Davis Cup is all about.

It's an epic second set in the evening's other quarter final. Pella broke to serve for it in game nine, but after an enthralling battle Carreno Busta managed to somehow hit back. Both players have since held and we are into a tie break. Remember, Spain are a set to the good.

18:47 - EVANS 2-2 STRUFF.

No such problem for Evans. He breezes to a love hold to square it.

18:45 - EVANS 1-2 STRUFF.

Promising stuff from Evans, but to no avail. He attacks with real aggression as Struff's first serve goes AWOL. The German unloads a stunning backhand winner up the line and a timely ace to fend off two separate break points, but more fine play by Evo at the net clocks up a third. Struff responds again with more clutch tennis and fires off a crosscourt forehand winner before finally prevailing.

18:37 - EVANS 1-1 STRUFF.

Evo responds in kind and both players are on the board with the minimum of fuss.

18:35 - EVANS 0-1 STRUFF.

That was ominous. Struff rattles through a love hold in a matter of seconds.

18.27 - Here comes Evans!

Next up, Dan Evans will take on Jan-Lennard Struff. Will it be third time lucky for Evo? He's been in winning positions in both of his singles rubbers so far, and ended up being beaten. If he can break his duck here, GB will progress into the last four. No pressure, then...

Video - Highlights: Bublik battles to victory over GB's Evans 02:33

18:25 - Main man, turned No.1 fans.

Andy Murray showing everyone exactly what that Edmund win means to team GB.

18:22 - Sad times for Serbia.

18:10 - GAME, SET AND MATCH! - EDMUND 6-3 7-5 KOHLSCHREIBER.

GB have a 1-0 lead over Germany in this Davis Cup quarter final! Edmund serves out a very impressive straight-sets victory to love. The British No.3 continued where he left off against Kazakhstan and deservedly ran out victorious after one hour and 22 minutes.

18:06 - BREAK! - EDMUND 6-3 6-5 KOHLSCHREIBER.

That could be HUGE! Edmund makes a fine return on break point and poses Kohlschreiber a question. Is your nerve strong enough? The answer is no, as the German fizzes a forehand long. Edmund will now serve for the match!

18:01 - EDMUND 6-3 5-5 KOHLSCHREIBER.

Super focus from Edders. Kohlschreiber goes on the attack, but the Brit stands firm. A corking backhand up the line clinches a hold to 15 and we remain level. No-one dare blink now...

17:57 - EDMUND 6-3 4-5 KOHLSCHREIBER.

Ooh. A half chance for Edmund as he prods a pick-up just long at 15-30. Kohlschreiber reels off the next three points and will now aim to apply some serious scoreboard pressure.

17:53 - EDMUND 6-3 4-4 KOHLSCHREIBER.

It's an edgy hold from Kohlschreiber followed by a more comfortable one for Edmund. It's tense stuff out there as we enter the business end of Set 2. Can the Brit find form on his return game to take a major step towards victory next?

17:49 - Eviva España!

It's been a real battle in the opening singles rubber between Spain and Argentina. It's taken 59 minutes but Carreno Busta has just won the first set 7-6. The Spaniard edged out Pella 7-3 in the tie break. It was nervy stuff for the home crowd - and Rafa!

17:46 - EDMUND 6-3 3-3 KOHLSCHREIBER.

All square. Edmund rampages through a love hold, taking his ace count into double figures along the way.

17:45 - Gone in 78 seconds!

Video - 'What a start!' - GB's Edmund holds in 78 seconds to win first set 01:32

Relive how Edmund clinched the first set.

17:41 - BREAK! - EDMUND 6-3 2-3 KOHLSCHREIBER.

What a response! Edmund bites right back and GB are still in charge.

17:39 - BREAK! - EDMUND 6-3 1-3 KOHLSCHREIBER.

The first sign of trouble on the Edmund serve. Kohlschreiber springs into attack with some bold, attacking play and snares double break point. Edders stays calm and staves off both. He has game point, but can't get out of dodge. PK presses again and makes it count on his third opportunity with a sweeping backhand return winner.

17:34 - EDMUND 6-3 1-2 KOHLSCHREIBER.

A couple of Efficient holds apiece kick off Set 2 before Edmund ups the ante in game 3. The Brit has a look-in at 15-30 when the German fires long, but then gets out-gunned in a lengthy. Clutch tennis then gets Kohlschreiber out of danger.

17:31 - Argentina strike back!

Pella is staring down the barrel on set point, but manages to find a way back. He breaks Carreno Busta as the Spaniard served for the set. It's now 5-5.

17:25 - Watch as Edders closes out Set 1.

17:20 - SET! - EDMUND 6-3 KOHLSCHREIBER.

Kohschreiber poses the serve-out question - and Edmund obliges. He races to a love hold to take the opener in just 31 minutes.

17:16 - Advantage Spain.

The hosts are also in quarter-final action at the moment. Spain are currently leading Argentina. Pablo Carreno Busta has just broken Guido Pella to move 4-3 ahead in Set 1.

17:14 - EDMUND 5-2 KOHLSCHREIBER.

Edders duly consolidates with a strong hold to 15. He's one game away from taking the opener.

17:10 - BREAK! - EDMUND 4-2 KOHLSCHREIBER.

Massive! Edmund jumps for joy and bellows with delight as Kohlschreiber pays the price for a succession of missed first serves. The Brit makes the breakthrough!

17:07 - EDMUND 3-2 KOHLSCHREIBER.

Whatever you can do.... Edmund follows up with a quick-fire service game of his own.

17:05 - EDMUND 2-2 KOHLSCHREIBER.

Solid. Very solid, indeed. PK barely breaks sweat this time around with a most welcome love hold.

17:02 - EDMUND 2-1 KOHLSCHREIBER.

Edmund dusts himself down and composes himself after seeing a 40-15 lead flitter away. A third ace of the match gets him back on track and helps him through to a decent hold.

16:57 - EDMUND 1-1 KOHLSCHREIBER.

Not so routine for Philipp, but he gets the job done. He can only watch in dismay as Edmund arrows a sublime backhand winner down the line to truly sink his teeth into the game. The German is forced to swat away two early break points, giving the Brit similar treatment with a ferocious backhand winner of his own. A pair of aces see him through from deuce, but encouraging signs for GB in the very, very early stages.

16:50 - EDMUND 1-0 KOHLSCHREIBER.

That'll do nicely. Edders nails a couple of aces and gets lucky when Kohlschreiber blows a simple volley at the net. It's a love hold and just what GB would have wanted.

16:42 - Relive a classic as Nole's Serbia bow out!

Video - Highlights: Russia beat Serbia in deciding tie-break classic 05:03

16:36 - Bumping into Boris!

Leon Smith has his game-face on now, but was happy to wish the legend that is Boris Becker all the best earlier...

16:33 - Can Edmund get Great Britain off to a flyer?

Video - Highlights: 'Dominant' Edmund powers past Kukushkin to give GB lead 03:30

16:20 - Confirmation that there's NO Andy Murray for GB

15:58 - Next up, GB v Germany

Leon Smith's team take on Germany next, and Great Britain will be desperate to reach Saturday's semi-finals.

The talk is that Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans, NOT Andy Murray, will play the singles rubbers...

15:43 - Watch the winning moment

Check out the dramatic moment when Russia closed out victory over Serbia in thrilling fashion.

What a match it was!

Video - Watch dramatic moment Russia seal place in Davis Cup semi-finals 00:31

15:23 - Russia win it!

Rublev closes out victory on his serve in this absolutely thrilling quarter-final and Russia have stunned Serbia!

Russia are now into the last four to face Canada on Saturday, and what a match this has been!

15:15 - So tense...

There is nothing to choose between the two teams and we are still locked... now at 4-4 in this deciding tie-break.

Djokovic could hardly be more fired up!

15:05 - We're into a tie-break!

This match could not be any tighter, and neither team has been able to break serve. We're into a deciding breaker!

Can Djokovic and Troicki pull through for Serbia or will it be Rublev and Khachanov for Russia...?

Russia's Karen Khachanov (L) and Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrate winning a point during the quarter-final doubles tennis match between Serbia and Russia at the Davis Cup Madrid Finals 2019 in MadridGetty Images

14:48 - The tension, the tension...

We're still locked in the deciding set of this deciding rubber with Russia and Serbia trading blows.

Djokovic somehow survives two break points on his serve, which has been vulnerable throughout this rubber.

Meanwhile...

14:27 - Serbia level it up

We're heading into a deciding set in this deciding rubber, and it could not be more perfectly poised in this dramatic quarter-final.

Remember, you can enjoy all of this action LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player...

14:11 - 'It's all getting a little ugly'

You won't believe it, but there's been yet another big call against Serbia and Djokovic and Troicki are livid once again!

The umpire overrules a serve that is quite clearly in, and Djokovic can barely contain himself... well, actually he can't quite contain himself as he launches a ball out of the stadium and gets warned for his reaction.

Watch the full incident below...

Video - 'It's all getting a little ugly' - Djokovic warned for smashing ball out of stadium after bad call 01:22

13:55 - It's all kicking off!

Djokovic and Troicki are absolutely furious with the umpire and line judge after a line call and overrule nightmare from both. A long row ensues at the net and over three minutes come off the clock with everyone incredibly angry.

Then Rublev takes his turn to get upset after the long delay messes with Russia's poise, and Serbia have a break but it's very tense. Watch the incident below...

Video - 'Why did you do that?' - Djokovic and Troicki furious over line call 02:21

13:35 - First set to Russia

Andrey Rublev is quite comfortably playing the best out of the four men on court right now and he inspires Russia to the first set.

Djokovic and Troicki will have to respond quickly to save Serbia!

12:50 - Watch how Djokovic beat Khachanov

It was a hugely impressive performance from Djokovic as he swept past a very tricky opponent in Khachanov. Watch the highlights below...

Video - Highlights: Djokovic beats Khachanov to give keep Serbia in Davis Cup 03:30

12:25 - Djokovic sees off Khachanov

A routine win for Djokovic to make it Russia 1-1 Serbia as he seals a 6-3 6-3 victory. We're heading for a decider...

Now, will the world number two play in the upcoming doubles rubber? We'll find out very shortly.

12:10 - The moment Djokovic took the first set

It is currently 3-3 in the second set.

11:45 - Djokovic takes the first set

6-3 to the Serb in 40 minutes. Khachanov is really going to have to step it up now.

11:32 - Fine work from Khachanov

However he is currently 4-1 down in the first set.

11:14 - Djokovic takes the first game

Can he tie this contest overall against Russia?

11:02 - Djokovic is warming up

He is taking on Karen Khachanov right now over on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player!

10:43 - Rublev beats Krajinovic 6-1 6-2

An easy win for Rublev gets Russia off to the perfect start by seeing off Krajinovic in 52 minutes.

Krajinovic put up more of a fight in the second set but ultimately it was Rublev's ruthless play which puts his nation 1-0 up.

10:12 - It's all a bit too easy for Rublev

He's run away with the first set against Krajinovic, taking it 6-1 in 21 minutes.

10:10 - Djokovic coming up soon

09:57 - Andrey Rublev is off to a fast start

He's already broken his Serbian opposition Filip Krajinovic and is 3-0 up in the opening set in eight minutes.

09:35 - Today's order of play

Friday's order of play at the Davis CupEurosport

09:30 - Serbia v Russia match-ups

Who are you backing for this quarter-final clash? Should be a cracker!

08:45 - Welcome!

If you've followed the entirety of the Davis Cup finals so far, you're probably overdue a long sleep... but we're afraid the action keeps coming thick and fast.

Serbia meet Russia in the next quarter-final today at the slightly earlier time of 09:30 UK time. It's LIVE on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player.

THURSDAY'S UPDATES

23:11 - Canada win!

Canada take it after battling back to win the second set. What a performance!

22:30: - First set, Canada

Pospisil and Shapovalov take the first set 6-4 in 33 minutes - can they wrap up victory in the second?

22:00 - Early break

It's as expected with Pospisil and Shapovalov taking on Peers and Thompson, and the former have broken in the very first game. Advantage Canada.

21:18 - The doubles decider

As it stands, it's Pospisil and Shapovalov set to face Peers and Thompson - we'll let you know if there are any late changes.

And don't forget, you can watch this decider LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

21:15 - Game, set, match... De Minaur

Wow.

From a set down, Alex De Minaur fights back to beat Denis Shapovalov 3-6 6-3 7-5 in the second rubber, meaning the first quarter-final of this year's Davis Cup finals will go down to the doubles match up next...

21:11 - De Minaur breaks!

Well, well, well... De Minaur breaks Shapovalov to lead 6-5 - he'll serve for the match now, and if he wins it means the doubles will decide the first semi-final spot!

21:07 - Getting tense...

It's 5-5 in the deciding set... can either player get a break before the tie-break?

20:30 - De Minaur takes the set

And indeed we have gone to a decider with De Minaur taking the second set 6-3. If Australia want to keep this tie going into the doubles, he'll have to take this final set against Shapovalov...

20:13 - De Minaur fights back

Canada with one foot in the semi-final? Not quite...

De Minaur leads the second set 4-1 after breaking Shapovalov, meaning this tie is very much alive. Can the Aussia force a decider?

19:59 - Shapovalov in control

Denis Shapovalov is looking mightily impressive in this second rubber of the tie between Canada and Australia.

The 20-year-old has taken the opening set 6-3 and De Minaur, who has been so good in this tournament thus far, does not look to be at the races so far in this one.

Australia need to respond very quickly with Canada storming towards the semi-finals of the Davis Cup in Madrid.

Watch the match LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player...

19:35 - How Pospisil beat Millman

Check out highlights of Pospisil's impressive straight-sets victory over Millman in the opening rubber of this quarter-final tie..

19:05 - Shapovalov v De Minaur

Okay, so no Nick Kyrgios for Australia!

Alex De Minaur will take on Denis Shapovalov in the second rubber of this tie, and Australia desperately need a victory from him.

Watch this match LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

16:39 - Canada take lead over Australia

Vasek Pospisil seals a straight-sets win over John Millman and Canada have the early lead in their tie with Australia.

It was somewhat of a surprise that Millman was picked to play with Alex De Minaur and Nick Kyrgios in the ranks, and it did not work out for Lleyton Hewitt.

16:15 - Pospisil gives Canada fast start

It's first blood to Vasek Pospisil in a dramatic and tense opening set as he takes it via a tie-break to hold the early ascendancy.

Both teams are very fired up on the sidelines and Australia's Lleyton Hewitt is absolutely gutted to end up on the wrong end of the breaker.

Watch it LIVE on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player

17:45 - How GB reached quarters

It's time to watch highlights of Britain's crucial doubles rubber victory over Kazakhstan with Pospisil and Millman trading breaks of serve in their tie.

17:15 - Quarter-finals underway

Australia and Canada will get the knockout stages going in this evening clash in Madrid.

John Millman will face Vasek Pospisil in the opening match on Centre Court after the national anthems, and we're ready to begin.

You can watch all the action on Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player.

17:00 - 'Absolutely amazing!'

This was how Great Britain celebrated reaching the last eight in Madrid...

And this is how Jamie Murray, Neal Skupski and their captain Leon Smith reacted to it all...

16:45 - Group stage complete

The final rubber of the 2019 Davis Cup group stage has finished, with Germany, who won Group C and face Great Britain in the quarter-finals, beating Chile in the doubles.

There may well be a few tweaks for the group stage next year (some aimed at avoiding 4am finishes probably), but for now attentions turn to the last eight.

Canada face Australia in the first quarter-final this evening before the other three ties tomorrow.

16:40 - Who's in the quarter-finals?

The quarter-final line-up is now complete, with three ties taking place tomorrow and one (Canada vs Australia) this evening.

The ties are:

Serbia vs Russia

Canada vs Australia

Germany vs GB

Spain vs Argentina

16:30 - Djokovic eases past Paire

Here's how Novak Djokovic beat France's Benoit Paire to ensure Serbia reached the last eight.

16:20 - GB reach quarter-finals

A convincing doubles win for Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski has secured Great Britain's place in the last eight of the Davis Cup.

Murray and Skupski needed just 71 minutes to beat Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik.

GB will now take on Germany, led by Philipp Kohlschreiber and Jan-Lennard Struff, in the last eight with the tie taking place on Friday afternoon. The winner will play Spain or Argentina in the semi-finals.

15:00 - GB vs Kazakhstan live

It's almost time for action in the winner-takes-all doubles clash.

You can follow game-by-game coverage of the match here.

14:45 - Kazakhstan make a change

14:30 - Doubles for the win

The deciding doubles tie in GB vs Kazakhstan will see Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski take on Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev.

The winner will make the quarter-finals while the loser heads home. No pressure...

14:25 - Argentina qualify for quarter-finals

Serbia's win over France means Argentina qualify as one of the two best second-placed teams, along with Russia.

That means the quarter-final line-up is almost set. It will be:

Serbia vs Russia

Canada vs Australia

Germany vs GB or Kazakhstan

Spain vs Argentina

14:20 - Bublik beats Evans

What a performance from world No 57 Alexander Bublik as he beats Dan Evans 5-7 6-4 6-1 to keep Kazakhstan in the Davis Cup.

The match slipped away from Evans in the second set and now it will all come down to the doubles to decide whether GB or Kazakhstan qualify for the quarter-finals.

14:15 - "Absolutely livid" Evans vents frustration

Things have not gone according to plan for Dan Evans over the last hour and he showed his frustration after missing a crucial shot.

14:10 - Dan Evans into a final-set decider

British number one Dan Evans is in a final-set dogfight with Alexander Bublik as GB's hope of quarter-final qualification hang by a thread.

Follow that live here.

13:55 - Djokovic gets the job done

Novak Djokovic makes light work of Benoit Paire dispatching the Frenchman 6-3 6-3 in one hour and 10 minutes to secure Serbia's passage to the quarter-final.

The 16-time Grand Slam winner threw down 14 winners in a display of controlled tennis against an erratic opponent who hit 26 winners alongside 34 unforced errors.

13:40 - Bublik breaks

Alexander Bublik is battling hard to keep Kazakhstan in the Davis Cup.

He spurns three break points but takes the fourth to lead Dan Evans 5-4 after GB won the first set.

Follow game-by-game updates from Evans vs Bublik here.

13:30 - Djokovic in control

Novak Djokovic has broken in the second set to lead Benoit Paire 6-3 3-1, as Serbia look set to secure their place in the last eight.

It's been comfortable so far for the world No 2.

13:20 - Evans impressing

Dan Evans is looking good against Alexander Bublik.

The GB No 1 leads 7-5 3-2 and has been strong on serve in the second set.

13:15 - De Minaur blasts past Goffin

Here's how Alex De Minaur beat David Goffin yesterday to help Australia book their place in the quarter-finals.

13:10 - Djokovic wins first set

Novak Djokovic has won the opening set 6-3 against Benoit Paire.

If Djokovic wins then Serbia advance to the quarter-finals and France are eliminated. Argentina will also progress as one of the best second-placed teams.

And, if things continue as they are, there won't be anything riding on the doubles today.

13:05 - "Dominant" Edmund powers through

Make sure you watch the highlights of an impressive performance from Kyle Edmund earlier.

13:00 - Murray admits to lack of fitness

He might have got the win, but Andy Murray said he is not as fit as he should be after overcoming 179th-ranked Tallon Griekspoor in a gruelling clash yesterday.

Murray admitted last week that he had put on a few pounds following the arrival of his son Teddy and that his focus had been away from the court.

"I told you guys I wasn’t feeling in the best shape coming in, and it showed a little bit in the match,” he said.

"The weight and things like that, that’s my fault. I won’t put myself in that position again. If you’re weighing four or five kilos more than you’re used to, that is probably going to affect how you feel moving around the court.”

12:55 - Evans puts GB ahead

Smash!

Alexander Bublik slams his racquet into the ground as he double faults to gift Dan Evans the opening set. One more set and GB are into the last eight.

12:50 - Struff wins opening set

Germany are already guaranteed to finish top of Group C but are looking to maintain their perfect record against Chile.

Germany have won all four of their rubbers and Jan-Lennard Struff has just taken the opening set on a tie-break against Chile's Cristian Garin.

12:35 - Evans breaks back

It's tight in the opening set between Dan Evans and Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik.

Bublik broke to lead 4-3 but Evans has responded immediately to level the scores.

Andy Murray is not featuring for GB today after a gruelling match yesterday but is showing his appreciation from the sidelines.

Follow game-by-game updates from Evans vs Bublik here.

12:30 - Djokovic on court

World No 2 Novak Djokovic is up next for Serbia in their tie against France.

Djokovic was pretty impressive in his opening match as he won 6-1 6-2 against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, and another win would ensure Serbia win Group A and qualify for the quarter-finals.

12:20 - Bautista Agut leaves Spain team

Roberto Bautista Agut has left the Spain team for personal reasons.

His father had an accident in 2016 and his health has deteriorated, so Bautista Agut has returned to join his family.

Pablo Carreno Busta should replace him as Spain's second singles player in their quarter-final tomorrow.

12:10 - Evans on court

Dan Evans has just started his rubber against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik.

Victory for Evans will ensure GB progress to the quarter-finals. If Bublik wins then the tie - and who advances from Group E - will be decided in the doubles.

Follow game-by-game updates from Evans vs Bublik here.

12:05 - Serbia lead France

A big win for Serbia in the opening rubber against France.

Filip Krajinovic secures a 7-5 7-6 (5) victory against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, which means Serbia need just one more win to clinch their place in the quarter-finals. And they have Novak Djokovic on court next against Benoit Paire...

11:50 - Who will make the last eight?

As it stands there are five confirmed quarter-finalists - Russia, Canada, Spain, Australia and Germany.

If Dan Evans beats Alexander Bublik then GB will advance, which will leave two more spots to be filled by Serbia, France and Argentina.

Serbia and France are facing each other now while Argentina are hoping to advance as one of the best second-placed teams.

11:40 - Edmund wins opener

A perfect start to the day for GB as Kyle Edmund beats Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3 6-3 in an hour and 14 minutes.

Impressive performance from Edmund and it means GB will progress to the quarter-finals if Dan Evans beats Alexander Bublik in the next match.

For live game-by-game coverage of GB’s tie, click here.

11:30 - Germany secure top spot

Philipp Kohlschreiber has beaten Nicolas Jarry 6-4 6-3, which means Germany secure top spot in Group C and will face the winner of GB vs Kazakhstan in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

11:20 - Tsonga loses opening set

Not a good start for France as they lose the opening set against Serbia, Filip Krajinovic taking it 7-5 against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

A defeat in this rubber could spell trouble for France as Serbia have Novak Djokovic to call on next.

11:00 - GB, FRANCE & SERBIA IN ACTION

Hello and welcome to coverage of the fourth day of this year’s Davis Cup action, Kyle Edmund takes on Mikhail Kukushkin, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga faces Filip Krajinovic and Philipp Kohlschreiber challenges Nicolas Jarry.

For live game-by-game coverage of GB’s tie, click here.

WEDNESDAY'S UPDATES

22:20 - Berrettini puts Italy in driving seat

Matteo Berrettini has taken the first set against Taylor Fritz to help Italy come within touching distance of a much-needed win.

21:15 - Fognini comes through Opelka test

Italy have won their first singles rubber of the week, with Fabio Fognini defeating Opelka 6-3 in the final set. A lot of pressure on the USA team now as Taylor Fritz takes on Matteo Berrettini...

20:50 - Kyrgios triumphs for Australia

Nick Kyrgios produced a masterclass of serving to defeat Steve Darcis in an extraordinary second-set tiebreak which saw the Belgian stay alive by saving two match points before finally losing 11-9.

20:40 - Opelka forces Fognini into a third set

It's a must-win match for both the USA and Italy and Riley Opelka has ensured the singles rubber will go the distance after the American won a second-set tiebreak 7-4 to level the match.

20:25 - Nadal completes win to send Spain through

Spain can look forward to a place in the quarter-finals after Rafael Nadal beat Borna Gojo 6-4, 6-3 to add to Roberto Bautista-Agut's win over Nikola Mektic.

The hosts are the second team to reach the last eight, following Canada.

19:50 - Kyrgios and Fognini on track for victory

Nick Kyrgios and Fabio Fognini have put Australia and Italy a set to the good against the Steve Darcis of Belgium and the USA's Riley Opelka respectively.

19:40 - Nadal a set up for Spain

Rafael Nadal is looking likely to lead Spain into the quarter-finals of the competition after taking the first set against Borna Gojo 6-4.

The 21-year-old proved to be a tough opponent for Nadal, striking some fearless strokes, but the French Open and US Open champion finally got the breakthrough in the penultimate game and served it out to love.

18:45 - Skupski and Murray complete Team GB win

Britain have edged out Netherlands by two rubbers to one. The doubles pairing were forced to come from behind in the second set and then were granted a hefty reprieve in the eventual tiebreak when the Dutch pairing netted a routine forehand on set point. A remarkable comeback followed and Britain have made a winning start.

18:25 - Spain up and running against Croatia

Roberto Bautista-Agut has won Spain's opening rubber against Croatia at a canter, defeating Nikola Mektic 6-1, 6-3. Rafael Nadal is up next...

17:58 - Murray serve broken

With a pair of double faults, Jamie Murray's serve has been broken and the Dutch have a commanding lead in the second set.

17:35 - GB serve it out... eventually

It took the best part of nine minutes and a volley of break back points to save but GB eventually get the first set on the boad.

17:20 - Dutch survive onslaught

Murray and Skupski push their Dutch opponents all the way on serve for the first time but they dig deep and survive. Does it affect the Brits when they eventually have to serve again? Absolutely not. It's a hold to love.

16:05 - Haase levels it

After Team GB moved ahead through Andy Murray's earlier win on Wednesday, Robin Haase has levelled the tie once more after seeing off Dan Evans in three sets, having broken back with the Brit serving for an unassailable lead in the second set.

15:45 - Serbia complete victory

There you go, it's a whitewash for Serbia. Japan, after coming so close to upsetting the French yesterday, having been well beaten here without winning a set. Tipsarevic and Troicki win two tie-breaks to give Serbia the perfect start and confirm their status as one of the favourites in the this tournament.

Evans is in trouble on Court 3 meanwhile - he is 4-2 down in the deciding set against Haase and it's starting to feel like the tide will not turn again.

15:15 - Haase levels up

And just like the opening rubber, we are going to a third set in GB v Netherlands. Robin Haase muscles his way through a tie-break and he will take Dan Evans into a third set.

In Serbia v Japan, which Djokovic of course has already wrapped up, Janko Tipsarevic and Viktor Troicki are a set to the good, while the German and Argentinean pair are just getting underway in what could turn out to be an important match in the shakedown, despite the Germans having won twice so far today.

14:30 - The Germans celebrate

There it is, then. The Germans have completed two upsets in a session and have an unassailable 2-0 lead over Argentina thanks to Struff's 6-3 7-6(8) victory over Schwartzman, ranked 21 places higher than him. They will still play the doubles though as neither team is guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals yet.

Dan Evans is a set to the good as the Brits take control of their tie with the Netherlands. That rubber is on serve in the second and you can follow it with our live blog of Team GB's opening tie.

13:45 - Struff in charge

The Germans have had to wait a couple of days to get into this tournament but they are loving it now, despite Alexander Zverev's absence.

After Kohlschreiber's win earlier, Struff has taken the first set to put them in the driving seat in the tie, which he could put to bed before the doubles.

Dan Evans is in action for Team GB against Robin Haase and he has an early break against the world No 163.

13:10 - Upset falls short

What a performance from Tallon Griekspoor. He has never even played a main draw Grand Slam match and he has just come within inches of beating Andy Murray, albeit with the Brit well below his best. The three-time Grand Slam champion has triumphed 6-7 6-4 7-6 - and he is going mad on court before bending over, hands on thighs. That has taken so much out of him, I would suggest.

Less of a battle for Novak Djokovic, who has beaten Nishioka in straight sets for the loss of just three games. He could have played that match twice and then had a couple of drinks in the time Murray took to win his.

And in the third morning tie, Jan-Lennard Struff is flying against Schwartzman - he's up a break in the first set and leads 3-1.

12:30 - Japan going home?

It looks like Japan are all-but out as Djokovic races through the first set against Yoshihito Nishioka to take it 6-1.

It's been a good morning for Germany too, because Kohlschreiber has come from behind to beat Pella and give his country a 1-0 lead. Jan-Lennard Struff follows him, up against Diego Schwartzman.

Razor tight in GB v Netherlands, on serve in the decider...

11:50 - Here comes Djokovic

Murray is being made to work but he does have a break of serve in the second set. He has already had one but then Tallon Griekspoor, who sounds like Game of Thrones character, pulled it back, only to drop serve again straight after.

Kohlschreiber is into a deciding set against Pella and has a break of serve, so that's good news for Germany (no Alex Zverev for them this week remember).

And Serbia have a 1-0 lead over Japan, Krajinovic winning in straight sets against Sugita. Djokovic is up next...

11:20 - Murray in trouble

Well there's a surprise. Murray squanders a set point on Griekspoor's second serve and is punished almost immediately. The Dutchman takes the tie-break and the lead.

Elsewhere, Serbia are a game away from a 1-0 lead in the tie as Krajinovic serves for the match while Kohlschreiber is battling back for the Germans: he has a break in the second set against Pella.

11:00 - Krajinovic and Pella fly into lead

It's advantage Serbia and Argentina so far with Krajinovic and Pella both taking the first set. Murray meanwhile is still on serve and has just sat down at the changeover looking absolutely exhausted. I don't think he is, but he does a great job of looking very tired.

10:30 - Serbia start strong

Japan's must-win tie has started poorly, because they are 3-1 down in the opening match already. Krajinovic has broken Sugita to love and Serbia are on their way.

It's all on serve elsewhere and Murray is starting to find his form.

10:00 - It's Murray time!

Yes we are three days into the tournament and Andy Murray is finally into the tournament.

He will open up Team GB's clash with the Netherlands as he takes on Tallon Griekspoor, the world No 179, before Dan Evans plays Robin Haase.

It is of course live on Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player, or you can follow all the action shot-by-shot with our live blog of the match.

In this morning's other two ties, we've got Serbia vs Japan and Argentina vs Germany. It's a must-win match for Japan after they were edged out by France yesterday and Yuichi Sugita is up first against Filip Krajinovic; Novak Djokovic is up second.

For Argentina, they could qualify for the quarter-finals with a win and Guido Pella is up first for them against Philipp Kohlschreiber. Absolutely jam-packed day. Really exciting!