GB go down 2-1 in the tie. Rafael Nadal was the star performer and but for him, Leon Smith's men could easily have pulled off the win.

23:36 - GAME, SET AND MATCH! - NADAL/LOPEZ 7-6 7-6 MURRAY/SKUPSKI.

It's over. Lopez forces the block volley long and it's a second match point for Spain. Feli lands a huge serve and La Roja take the tie break 10-8. What a titanic battle. GB so unfortunate, but it's Nadal and Co who move into Sunday's final v Canada.

23:34 - TIE-BREAK LATEST: Nervy stuff.

Murray dominates at the net for 7-6, but then Rafa steps up with a forehand winner and big first serve. Match point Spain... but Rafa hooks the backhand wide. We are at 8-8.

23:30 - TIE-BREAK LATEST: Rafa roars back!

Spain save the first, but then face the GB serve. Nadal somehow picks up Murray's volley and then puts away a smash. Wow. It's 6-6 at the change of ends.

23:28 - TIE-BREAK LATEST: GB on top.

Skupski's brilliance at the net earns GB a mini break for 4-3. Feli claws it back, but he then dumps a volley into the net. It's 6-4 GB - two set points.

23:22 - TIE-BREAK LATEST: All square.

Drama. Spain are fuming when they can't challenge at 2-2. GB lead 3-2, but Nadal slams down an un-returnable serve and it's three apiece at the change of ends.

23:18 - NADAL/LOPEZ 7-6 6-6 MURRAY/SKUPSKI.

GB press - but to no avail. Feli misses a sitter to hand them set point. It's tense in the ensuing rally, but Rafa hammers a winner down the line. The Spanish legend then crashes down an ace before forcing the tie break.

23:11 - NADAL/LOPEZ 7-6 5-6 MURRAY/SKUPSKI.

More Murray magic at the net as the one-two combo of Skupski serve, Jamie volley proves too good.

23:08 - NADAL/LOPEZ 7-6 5-5 MURRAY/SKUPSKI.

Murray makes a sensational forehand winner on the retreat to up the ante at 30-30. He jigs with delight, but it isn't the key moment he was hoping for. Spain dig out another plucky hold to level. GB have been the better pair in this set, but we remain deadlocked.

23:04 - NADAL/LOPEZ 7-6 4-5 MURRAY/SKUPSKI.

GB have been relentless on serve in this set. It's another love hold as we enter the real business end of it.

23:00 - NADAL/LOPEZ 7-6 4-4 MURRAY/SKUPSKI.

Skupski surges through a love hold before Nadal retorts with a game to 30, despite Feli making a hash of things at the net.

22:53 - NADAL/LOPEZ 7-6 3-3 MURRAY/SKUPSKI.

A love hold apiece and Set 2 couldn't be closer.

22:47 - NADAL/LOPEZ 7-6 2-2 MURRAY/SKUPSKI.

Feli steps up on break point with some fantastic defence at the net. It's a tough hold for Nadal but he continues on his mission to drag Spain to the final by getting it done from deuce with a thumping serve.

22:37 - NADAL/LOPEZ 7-6 1-2 MURRAY/SKUPSKI.

Still on serve. Feli is pressed to deuce before prevailing while Murray once again shows his dexterity at the net. This contest remains seriously tight.

22:33 - NADAL/LOPEZ 7-6 0-1 MURRAY/SKUPSKI.

Spain left court for a bathroom break and GB were left to ponder what's to come. It didn't affect their focus with Murray eventually taking to the service line and easing to a hold to 15.

22:23 - SET! - NADAL/LOPEZ 7-6 MURRAY/SKUPSKI.

It's been a close, hard-fought first set, but it's Spain who come out on top! Nadal cranked it up a notch, claiming the tie break 7-3 via a crosscourt backhand winner.

22:19 - TB LATEST: Nadal on fire!

Spain lead 4-2 at the change of ends with Rafa leading the way.

22:15 - NADAL/LOPEZ 6-6 MURRAY/SKUPSKI.

Tie-break time!

22:10 - NADAL/LOPEZ 6-5 MURRAY/SKUPSKI.

Plenty of fist pumps and shouts of encouragement from the GB bench as Murray lands a volley for 15-30. Nadal fires down a big serve in response but then Murray keeps what looks like a lost cause alive. Skupski springs into attack and crunches a brilliant forehand to earn a break point. Rafa again bites back and leads his team out of danger from a real dance-off at deuce.

22:01 - NADAL/LOPEZ 5-5 MURRAY/SKUPSKI.

We've barely seen a decent return in the last 20 minutes. Murray serves quite brilliantly and Spain just can't get a look-in.

21:59 - NADAL/LOPEZ 5-4 MURRAY/SKUPSKI.

The server is king it seems. Another love hold. Are we racing towards a first-set tie break?

21:57 - NADAL/LOPEZ 4-4 MURRAY/SKUPSKI.

Skupski chalks up a love hold too, with Murray sprouting up at the net to thump away weary returns. GB standing up to the home crowd well here.

21:54 - NADAL/LOPEZ 4-3 MURRAY/SKUPSKI.

That's a clean love hold from Nadal. After a couple of attritional games, the past three have been very straight-forward.

21:49 - NADAL/LOPEZ 3-3 MURRAY/SKUPSKI.

Feli holds to 15 before Murray follows suit. Plenty going on all the time but we remain on serve.

21:42 - NADAL/LOPEZ 2-2 MURRAY/SKUPSKI.

This is a very watch-able tussle. The Brits do plenty well as Murray mops up at the net. But Spain have got the sheer force of nature that is Nadal. Even when he doesn't mean it, he can produce eye-catching winners. A shank turns into a decisive lob return to tee up break point. GB stay in it, but Nadal is everywhere and crunches another winner down the middle to snare a second opportunity. Murray swats it away at the net and Skupski eventually pulls off an epic hold.

21:30 - NADAL/LOPEZ 2-1 MURRAY/SKUPSKI.

A few problems for Rafa on serve. Skupski absolutely bulls-eyes a crosscourt forehand return winner beyond the Spanish great and there is plenty for GB to be positive about. Typically, Nadal rises to the challenge at deuce and keeps Spain ahead on the board.

21:25 - NADAL/LOPEZ 1-1 MURRAY/SKUPSKI.

That's a fine recovery from the Brits. Nadal's ferocious return tees up 0-30 but Jamie Murray responds with some smart serving to dig them out of trouble.

21:21 - Speaking of Edmund...

21:20 - NADAL/LOPEZ 1-0 MURRAY/SKUPSKI.

No slow start for Lopez this time around. He's fully fired and aiming to make amends for his loss to Edmund in the first singles rubber. It's a hold to 15 and lots of fist pumping from the Spanish duo.

21:17 - Feli Lopez will serve first.

21:10 - Sound words from brother, Ken.

21:06 - GB v Spain: the decider.

Here come the players. This is it. Whoever wins will face Canada in the final on Sunday afternoon.

20:55 - Spain make TWO changes for the doubles.

20:38 - Earlier, Edmund gave GB a 1-0 lead.

20:30 - We are heading to a deciding doubles rubber.

Will Spain sub in Nadal once again? It's GB 1-1 Spain. Over to Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski to keep British hopes alive.

20:28 - GAME, SET AND MATCH! - NADAL 6-4 6-0 EVANS.

It's a supreme second set from Nadal. He concludes with another break to love and a bagel. Evo managed just nine points in that set.

20:25 - NADAL 6-4 5-0 EVANS.

Evans shakes his heady and Nadal punches the air. The Spaniard holds to love. It's just a case of trying to avoid a bagel for Evo now.

20:21 - BREAK! - NADAL 6-4 4-0 EVANS.

Simply too good. The world number one is racing through now. He breaks to 15 and Leon Smith and Co will already be thinking about the doubles.

20:17 - NADAL 6-4 3-0 EVANS.

Stunning defence from Evans sees him sweep into attack and snare a 15-30 window of opportunity with a volley at the net. Nadal brushes it aside and reels off the next three points with some beefy serving to consolidate.

20:12 - BREAK! - NADAL 6-4 2-0 EVANS.

Nadal presses at deuce following a polished overhead and a barrage of brutal forehands. The Spaniard senses his opportunity and makes it four games on the spin with a rocket of a forehand return on his second break point.

20:04 - NADAL 6-4 1-0 EVANS.

Rafa holds but it's not the tennis that catches the eye. Nadal continues to be irritated by the umpire while Evo is chipping in his two cents. It's added spice, but shows just what this competition means to the players.

Rafael Nadal (Copa Davis 2019)Getty Images

19:54 - SET! - NADAL 6-4 EVANS.

Evo blinks and Nadal breaks to snatch a cagey set in 51 minutes. The Spaniard raised his return game and earned himself three set points with a sumptuous backhand down the line. Evans saved two, but Nadal got him on the third.

19:49 - NADAL 5-4 EVANS.

Rafa is still in second gear, but he continues to nudge that board as we enter the twitchy part of the set. No blinking allowed from here.

19:47 - NADAL 4-4 EVANS.

Still on serve and that's a much-needed, efficient hold from the Brit.

19:41 - NADAL 4-3 EVANS.

It's another super quick hold for Nadal as he looks to get Spain back up and running in this tie.

19:39 - NADAL 3-3 EVANS.

Dan's variety has caused Nadal to back track in rallies and at times he's found it hard to crack the Evo code. The Spaniard's famous point-by-point mentality sees him dig in though and he applies some heat from 40-15 down. Dan the Man stays mentally tough then and survives a lengthy game to reach parity.

19:29 - NADAL 3-2 EVANS.

No slip from 40-0 this time for Rafa. It's a love hold.

19:26 - NADAL 2-2 EVANS.

Perversely, the test on his serve seems to have invigorated Nadal. He forces Evans to play some exquisite tennis just to get to 30-30. The Spaniard keeps raising the bar on his return and Evo needs clutch serving to stave off two break points. The Brit seems to be relishing the occasion and digs out a wonderful hold with a quite beautiful forehand winner on the run.

19:20 - Remember, Canada await the winner in Sunday's final.

19:19 - NADAL 2-1 EVANS.

The good news for Evans is that Nadal isn't playing anywhere near the level that saw him demolish Schwartzman. The bad news is that it's still a standard good enough to see off most players. The Spaniard leaks some unexpected errors to allow Evo back in from 40-0. It's a bit of a scrap at deuce but you'd put your money on Nadal to battle through and, sure enough, he does. Plenty of positives for the British number one though.

19:11 - NADAL 1-1 EVANS.

Evans happy to go toe-to-toe with Rafa from the off here. The Spaniard just misses a forehand banana shot up the line at 15-15 and from there the Brit dictates and dominates to ease on to the board.

19:07 - NADAL 1-0 EVANS.

The world number one doesn't have it all his own way as Evo mixes up his tactics to force errors off both wings from the Spaniard. Nadal dusts himself down, goes through the usual pre-serve rituals and finishes it off with a crosscourt backhand volley.

19:02 - Evans v Nadal coming up!

It's time for the second singles rubber. Nadal is the overwhelming favourite. Can Evans spring a sensational surprise?

Kyle Edmund of Great Britain celebrates in his semi final singles match against Feliciano Lopez of Spain during Day 6 of the 2019 Davis Cup at La Caja MagicaGetty Images

18:35 - GAME, SET AND MATCH! - EDMUND 6-3 7-6 LOPEZ.

What a performance! Edmund takes the tie-break 7-3 to claim a straight sets victory in one hour and 22 minutes on his third match point. GB lead Spain 1-0 in the semi final after the first singles rubber.

18:33 - TIE-BREAK LATEST: Edmund in charge.

It's looking good for Edders. Lopez double faults and the Brit follows up with a clever second serve to make it 5-1 at the change of ends.

18:29 - EDMUND 6-3 6-6 LOPEZ.

No danger here. Edmund races to as love hold to force the breaker.

18.28 - Relive Edmund's first-set heroics.

18:27 - EDMUND 6-3 5-6 LOPEZ.

Lopez misfires early on serve, but it's not enough to leave the door ajar for the Brit. The Spaniard is guaranteed the minimum of a tie break, but will go for broke now to try and break Edmund at the death and force a decider.

18:23 - EDMUND 6-3 5-5 LOPEZ.

That is clutch. Edmund finds the big first serve at double set point down. It helps him save both before a serve-plus-one off the forehand puts him in control to stay alive in the set.

18:17 - EDMUND 6-3 4-5 LOPEZ.

Lopez turns to the crowd and raises his hands to soak up the adulation. He deserves it too. A pick-up volley on the backhand as the ball looked set to pass him clinches a close game after Edmund had threatened at 15-30.

18:12 - EDMUND 6-3 4-4 LOPEZ.

Edmund's ferocious forehand has been missing for much of the season, but he's really got it firing again this week. The backhand hasn't been too shabby either. No danger this time around as he ties it at four apiece.

18:08 - EDMUND 6-3 3-4 LOPEZ.

Lopez wags his finger in satisfaction as he acknowledges the quality of his own forehand down the line. Edmund gets lucky with a net cord, but it's as good as it gets for him as the Spaniard notches another up another stress-free game.

18:05 - EDMUND 6-3 3-3 LOPEZ.

The half chances have pretty much all come on Edmund's serve so far in this set. Lopez has another look-in at 15-30 but mucks up his return. Edmund fizzes a forehand into the postage stamp and then executes a quite fabulous crosscourt backhand pass to reach parity on the board. Those last two points were top-drawer from Kyle.

17:59 - EDMUND 6-3 2-3 LOPEZ.

Lopez lets out a couple of roars in-between points. He wants to energise the crowd and pump himself up. It gets the response he's looking for and he closes out another highly effective hold.

17:56 - EDMUND 6-3 2-2 LOPEZ.

Andy Murray is on his feet and applauding. He looks relaxed, which is in real contrast to Nadal. It shows how impressive Edmund has been. It's a game to 15 and we remain on serve in Set 2.

17:52 - EDMUND 6-3 1-2 LOPEZ.

Kyle still going for his shots, but he's not making much impression on the Lopez serve at the moment. It's a routine love hold as the Spaniard nudges the board in his favour once more.

17:49 - EDMUND 6-3 1-1 LOPEZ.

First test for Edmund - but he passes in style. The British No.3 has been painting the lines, but for the first time his radar is slightly off and the home crowd get interested. Lopez then charges into the net at 15-30, but Edders drills a backhand pass down the line. The forehand puts him back in control before a tired Lopez hits the net after a lung-busting rally.

17:45 - EDMUND 6-3 0-1 LOPEZ.

Lopez's serve does plenty of the heavy lifting for him. He needed to start this set well and he's done just that.

Kyle Edmund (Gran Bretaña) y Feliciano López (España). Copa Davis 2019Getty Images

17:41 - SET! - EDMUND 6-3 LOPEZ.

You don't get much more impressive than that! Edmund takes Set 1 in just 27 minutes. The Brit nails an ace to finish in style on his second set point.

17:40 - EDMUND 5-3 LOPEZ.

We've had some rapid games in this first set. Lopez rampages to a love hold and delivers the serve-out question to Mr Edmund.

17:37 - EDMUND 5-2 LOPEZ.

Too good. Edmund holds to 15 and is one game away from taking the opener. He's been fantastic in this opening 22 minutes.

17:34 - EDMUND 4-2 LOPEZ.

It's not just Edmund serving big now. Lopez has always had a brutal delivery when on song and he's hitting some nice notes since that awful start. He glides into the net to finish the game off after Edmund had clawed two points back from 40-0 down.

17:30 - EDMUND 4-1 LOPEZ.

The first flicker of a problem on the Edmund serve. He sees a 40-15 lead pegged back to deuce, but unloads another huge serve and a couple of rasping forehands to maintain his advantage.

17:25 - EDMUND 3-1 LOPEZ.

Lopez needed that. The Spaniard belatedly finds some rhythm on serve and shrugs off another double fault to get on the board to 15.

17:21 - EDMUND 3-0 LOPEZ.

More magnificent serving from Edders and he consolidates with the minimum of fuss. GB are off to a sensational start here.

17:19 - BREAK! - EDMUND 2-0 LOPEZ.

Wow! Edmund goes on the attack on his returns and gets his reward! The Brit is handed triple break point via an edgy double fault, and converts on the second with a rasping return winner. Lopez does not look comfortable out there.

17:16 - EDMUND 1-0 LOPEZ.

Kyle couldn't have dreamed of a better start on serve. He crunches down a trio of aces before clinching a love hold with an easy volley at the net.

17:13 - How will GB cope with the Spanish crowd?

17:06 - Coin toss!

Edmund has opted to serve first.

17:02 - Here they come!

It's time. Great Britain are on court and ready for their Davis Cup semi final against Spain. The winner of this tie will meet Canada on Sunday. Can GB upset the hosts and continue their adventure in Madrid? Spain have made a late change and Feliciano Lopez has replaced the injured Pablo Carreno Busta.

16:45 - Relive Edmund's win over Kohlschreiber.

Kyle Edmund has won both of his singles rubbers this week. Can he maintain that 100 per cent record against Pablo Carreno Busta?

16:40 - Almost time.

16:34 - That winning feeling.

16:21 - GAME, SET AND MATCH! - RUBLEV/KHACHANOV 3-6 6-3 6-7 SHAPOVALOV/POSPISIL.

It's all over. Canada hit back from 4-2 down to take the tie-break 7-5 and claim a place in the 2019 Davis Cup final. It was a truly rollercoaster two hours and two minutes on court. It's heartbreak for Russia, who fought all the way. Canada will now meet Spain or GB in Sunday's final.

16:17 - Russia lead in the tie break!

It's 4-2 at the change of ends with Rublev and Khachanov hitting the ground running.

16:14 - RUBLEV/KHACHANOV 3-6 6-3 1-2 6-6 SHAPOVALOV/POSPISIL.

We are indeed going to a tie break. What an epic tussle this has turned out to be. Still too tight to predict the winner.

16:06 - RUBLEV/KHACHANOV 3-6 6-3 1-2 5-5 SHAPOVALOV/POSPISIL.

Are we heading for a tie-break decider?

15:55 - RUBLEV/KHACHANOV 3-6 6-3 3-4 SHAPOVALOV/POSPISIL.

Still no break in this deciding set. It's tense and oh, so tight. It will be heartbreaking for the team that eventually loses this semi final.

15:48 - Relive Shapo's win over Khachanov.

15:45 - Kyle Edmund will be up first for Great Britain.

GB v Spain is due to get underway at 16:30 GMT.

15:43 - No Andy Murray for GB v Spain.

15:37 - RUBLEV/KHACHANOV 3-6 6-3 1-2 SHAPOVALOV/POSPISIL.

This topsy-turvy affair continues to thrill and surprise. Canada blew two break points in game two before a powerhouse return winner from Khachanov almost gave Russia the edge. In the end, the server reigned supreme. Who wins? Well, that's still anyone's guess!

15:23 - SET! - RUBLEV/KHACHANOV 3-6 6-3 SHAPOVALOV/POSPISIL.

Rublev finds some big serves after Russia blow two set points. They get it done on the third though. This semi final is going to the wire!

15:19 - BREAK! - RUBLEV/KHACHANOV 3-6 5-3 SHAPOVALOV/POSPISIL.

And there's a trough! Pospisil is broken right back and Russia have the advantage once more. Rublev will serve for the set.

15:15 - BREAK! - RUBLEV/KHACHANOV 3-6 4-3 SHAPOVALOV/POSPISIL.

All aboard the Shapo rollercoaster! It's all about peaks and troughs when you watch the 20-year-old and he suddenly lifts his return game here to inspire his team to break back to love.

15:10 - RUBLEV/KHACHANOV 3-6 4-1 SHAPOVALOV/POSPISIL.

After three straight holds to kick off Set 2, Russia bounce back. Rublev's return game hits another gear and it's his anticipation on break point that sees his team seize the initiative. Rublev then backs it up with a hold to 15.

14:56 - Happier times for Russia - but it's not over yet.

14:51 - SET! - RUBLEV/KHACHANOV 3-6 SHAPOVALOV/POSPISIL.

Canada take the first set in 32 minutes! Shapovalov goes through the mill and is lucky to escape break back point when Rublev fires just long. A stun volley from Pospisil puts them back in charge before a service winner clinches it.

14:48 - Team GB step up their preparations.

14:42 - RUBLEV/KHACHANOV 2-5 SHAPOVALOV/POSPISIL.

Canada have come out of the traps well here. It's another hold and they are one away from taking the first set.

14:28 - RUBLEV/KHACHANOV 0-3 SHAPOVALOV/POSPISIL.

What a start! Canada get an early break in game 2 and Pospisil duly consolidates.

14:20 - Away we go!

Canada's Shapo is serving first in this decisive doubles.

14:05 - Meanwhile, GB are gearing up for the second semi final later.

13:55 - Coming up shortly, Canada v Russia: the decider.

13:34 - GAME, SET AND MATCH! - KHACHANOV 4-6 6-4 4-6 SHAPOVALOV.

Drama! Shapovalov serves it out to edge Khachanov after a tight one hour and 51 minutes on court. The 20-year-old was very nervy, but hit back from 0-40 to somehow get the job done. It's Canada 1-1 Russia and this tie will now be settled by a doubles showdown.

Denis Shapovalov of CanadaReuters

13:26 - KHACHANOV 4-6 6-4 3-5 SHAPOVALOV.

Denis consolidates, saving a break back point to leave Khachanov even more frustrated. The Canadian is one away from taking this semi final to a deciding doubles match.

13:21 - KHACHANOV 4-6 6-4 3-4 SHAPOVALOV.

There's the first break of the set and it could be crucial. Shapovalov can go from one extreme to the other - and on this occasion, it's the other! He produces a stunning return game and now has the match on his racket.

13:15 - KHACHANOV 4-6 6-4 3-2 SHAPOVALOV.

Khachanov with a couple of very simple holds for the loss of one point. Shapo has to work a little harder for his. Will scoreboard pressure play a role in this deciding set?



13:05 - KHACHANOV 4-6 6-4 1-1 SHAPOVALOV.

Karen combines incredible defence with a precision forehand to hold from a tricky situation at 30-30. Shapo throws in a double fault in his service game but makes little fuss of closing it out from there.

12:56 - SET! - KHACHANOV 4-6 6-4 SHAPOVALOV.

Russia are level! Shapo can't handle the pressure on double set point and collapses with a double fault. Khachanov had upped the ante with an explosive crosscourt winner off the backhand.

12:52 - KHACHANOV 4-6 5-4 SHAPOVALOV.

No-one blinking as the holds mount up. Will we have late drama or is it to be a tie break?

12:43 - KHACHANOV 4-6 3-3 SHAPOVALOV.

Denis lets a healthy lead slip and needs a controlled, angled volley at the net to swat away a break point. A crisp forehand and a big serve get the job done and we remain deadlocked in this set.

12:35 - KHACHANOV 4-6 2-2 SHAPOVALOV.

Still on serve in the fledgling moments of Set 2.

12:21 - Plenty of passion in the stands.

12:17 - SET! - KHACHANOV 4-6 SHAPOVALOV.

That is the definition of a purple patch. Shapo bites back from 4-1 down to reel off five games in a row and secure the opening set in 34 minutes.

12:13 - BREAK! - KHACHANOV 4-5 SHAPOVALOV.

Talk about racing through the gears. Shapovalov is at it again! He breaks at the third opportunity courtesy of a rasping crosscourt backhand after really turning up the heat on the Russian. He will now serve for the set.

12:07 - KHACHANOV 4-4 SHAPOVALOV.

The 20-year-old then makes it three games in a row to level. A lovely one-two punch gets him through a tricky game from deuce after the Russian had threatened to halt his momentum at 0-30.

12:03 - BREAK! - KHACHANOV 4-3 SHAPOVALOV.

And Canada get their wish! Shapo holds to love before roaring out of the traps with a backhand return winner down the line. Khachanov misfires long twice in quick succession and the end result is a break back for the Canadians.

11:57 - KHACHANOV 4-1 SHAPOVALOV.

A flick of that rasping forehand and Khachanov consolidates in style. Canada need Shapovalov to start firing - and quick!

11:54 - BREAK! - KHACHANOV 3-1 SHAPOVALOV.

First blood to Russia! Karen digs out a hold from 15-30 down before piling the pressure on to the man at the opposite end of the net. It pays off too. Shapo double faults on double break point and it's another great start for Russia.

11:46 -KHACHANOV 1-1 SHAPOVALOV.

KK kicks off with a love hold before Shapo responds with a game to 15.

11:40 - Pressure on for Shapo.

It's almost time for the second singles rubber. Denis Shapovalov takes on Karen Khachanov knowing he must win to keep Canada's hopes alive.

Denis Shapovalov - Davis CupGetty Images

11:20 - Awesome Andrey.

11:18 - GAME, SET AND MATCH! - POSPISIL 4-6 4-6 RUBLEV.

It's Russia 1-0 Canada. Rublev clinches victory in straight sets, serving the match out to love in one hour and 25 minutes. The Russian was too good as Pospisil struggled to hit the form that had seen him star for his country during the week.

11:14 - POSPISIL 4-6 4-5 RUBLEV.

Now, how's your nerve Andrey? Pospisil just about does his job and poses the serve-out question. The Canadian wobbled a bit, coughing up match point, before giving himself one last chance to save this singles rubber.

11:09 - POSPISIL 4-6 3-5 RUBLEV.

Rublev keeps calm to back up the break with an efficient hold to 15. He's one game away from victory.

11:06 - BREAK! - POSPISIL 4-6 3-4 RUBLEV.

What a response! Rublev refuses to let that slip-up get him down. His answer is too hit even harder and it pays real dividends. Pospisil's defences just can't cope with it and Russia reassert their authority on the proceedings.

11:03 - BREAK! - POSPISIL 4-6 3-3 RUBLEV.

Vasek finally has some joy. He holds to 30 and then really ups the ante. Rublev double faults trying to fend off a third break point and we are back on serve in Set 2.

10:54 - POSPISIL 4-6 1-3 RUBLEV.

Clinical. Rublev rushes through a hold to love to back up the break.

10:51 - BREAK! - POSPISIL 4-6 1-2 RUBLEV.

That could be rather significant. Pospisil suddenly gets sloppy and pays the price. An awkward, hooked backhand swings wide to tee up break point before he overcooks a forehand.

10:48 - POSPISIL 4-6 1-1 RUBLEV.

Vasek holds and then goes on the attack. Rublev shows his fighting qualities once again and levels it from 0-30 down. This is a much closer contest than it was at the beginning.

10:40 - This is what it means!

Andrey RublevReuters

10:39 - SET! - POSPISIL 4-6 RUBLEV.

Rublev takes the opener in 47 minutes. The world number 23 blew triple set points on Pospisil's serve, but eventually drags himself over the line to get it done on his own. It took six set points in the end but Russia have the early edge in this tie.

10:24 - POSPISIL 3-5 RUBLEV.

So close for Pospisil. He's slowly moved through the gears in this set after stalling at the start! The Canadian's return game hits a new height and the depth on his shots puts Rublev under all sorts of pressure. The Russian fights hard to stave off three break points and roars with delight as a big serve keeps him on track.

10:17 - POSPISIL 3-4 RUBLEV.

Disappointment for Rublev. He has a look-in at 30-30 but hooks a backhand wide before flashing a forehand long. It's a tad loose considering how controlled he's been up to now.

10:12 - POSPISIL 2-4 RUBLEV.

Andrey still looking the sharpest of the two thus far. He cruises to a love hold after Pospisil had needed clutch tennis to hit back from 0-30 in his service game.

10.08 - Will Andy Murray feature v Spain later?

Andy Murray wasn't involved in GB's 2-0 win over Germany on Friday and he could well miss out again versus Rafael Nadal's Spain tonight. Read the latest here.

10:06 - POSPISIL 1-3 RUBLEV.

There are signs Pospisil is warming up here. Rublev falters for the first time with a double fault and his nerves jangle a bit at deuce. A corking forehand and a service-winner keep Russia on top though.

10:01 - POSPISIL 1-2 RUBLEV.

Just the tonic from Pospisil. He finds that trusty, big serve and leans on it heavily to fend off Rublev's attempts to keep his scintillating start rocking. The Russian shows the damage he can do with a whopping return winner when the delivery isn't too hot, but it's not enough to make significant inroads on this occasion.

09:56 - POSPISIL 0-2 RUBLEV.

The Russian consolidates with a swift love hold. This is hugely impressive from Rublev right now.

09:55 - BREAK! - POSPISIL 0-1 RUBLEV.

Very, very tidy from Rublev. He finds his return groove from the off here and stamps his authority by dictating from the baseline. The errors leak off Pospisil's racket and it's a break to love. Russia off to the perfect start.

09:51 - And.... We're off.

After the obligatory anthems and routine warm-up, it's Pospisil who will get us underway by serving first.

09:35 - Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov star for Canada.

09:30 - Re-live Russia's dramatic last-eight triumph over Djoker's Serbia.

09:25 - Russia v Canada.

After an epic Day 5, we are right back at it for the 2019 Davis Cup semi finals! First up, it's Russia v Canada. The players are due on court from 09:30 GMT.

