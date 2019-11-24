Davis Cup 2019 LIVE updates - Spain v Canada ready for showpiece Madrid final

Davis Cup LIVE

SUNDAY'S FINAL UPDATES

14:59 - Another twist with FAA

Felix Auger-Aliassime will make his first appearance this week - and what a time to take to the stage!

The 19-year-old phenom subs in for Vasek Pospisil, who was flagging in the semi-finals, and will take on Bautista Agut.

14:50 - Emotional day for Bautista Agut

It would be quite a story with Bautista Agut's father having passed away three days ago.

14:15 - Bautista Agut 'to play singles'

The big talk from Madrid is around who will be Spain's second singles player, and the rumours are it will be Roberto Bautista Agut.

The 31-year-old, currently ranked at number nine in the world, is apparently set to play in place of Pablo Carreno Busta (who has been carrying an injury), and Feliciano Lopez (who is 38-years-old and did not look good against Kyle Edmund on Saturday).

13:00 - Final from 4pm UK time

Good afternoon one and all. After two hugely dramatic semi-finals, it will be Spain and Canada contesting the showpiece from 4pm UK time in Madrid.

Britain could not have done more against a superhuman effort from Rafael Nadal and Spain, and there were very special scenes after their efforts on Sunday morning (yes, it really did finish that late!).

It is not long now before Spain v Canada, more drama... and, of course, Shakira's pre-final show!