Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil held their nerve in an epic third-set tie-break to prevail after over two hours and clinch their place in Sunday's tournament showpiece.

Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov believed they had done enough on numerous occasions in the match, but it was not to be for Russia as Canada won a tense and dramatic deciding breaker.

Earlier in the tie, Rublev beat Pospisil 6-4 6-4 before Shapovalov won 6-4 4-6 6-4 over Khachanov to level things up and take the tie into a crucial third rubber.

Canada will now face the winner of Great Britain's semi-final against hosts Spain on Sunday afternoon.