Eurosport will be the only place to watch the Davis Cup by Rakuten finals in the UK, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Iceland

Sir Andy Murray makes his Davis Cup return for the first time since 2016

75 matches from the event available to watch live and on-demand

Fans across the UK, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Iceland will have the opportunity to enjoy the premier international team event in men's tennis final live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player and on-demand via Eurosport’s digital platforms in 2019 and 2020.

This year’s finals, which has been transformed into a one-week tennis extravaganza set to feature the best players from all over the world, will be hosted in Madrid’s 'La Caja Magica' between 18-24 November, with fans watching on Eurosport’s platforms able to enjoy new camera angles and augmented reality to enhance their viewing experience.

Andy Murray returns to the British team for the 18-nation tournament alongside brother Jamie, Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund and Neal Skupski. GB are paired with Kazakhstan and the Netherlands in Group E, with each tie featuring two singles matches followed by a doubles.

"The Davis Cup always brings out incredible displays of patriotism in all players representing their home country, while at Eurosport we continue to power people’s passions for tennis by delivering the best events to millions of fans across the continent," said Laurent Prud’homme, SVP Rights Acquisitions & Syndication for Eurosport.

"We are delighted to partner with the ITF and Kosmos for this event, an agreement that serves to reinforce Eurosport’s position as the Home of Tennis in Europe."

The final of the 2019 Davis Cup will take place at the 12,500-capacity Manolo Santana Stadium in the Caja Magica Complex on November 24.

2019 Davis Cup Finals groups

Group A: France, Japan, Serbia

Group B: Croatia, Russia, Spain

Group C: Argentina, Chile, Germany

Group D: Belgium, Colombia, Australia

Group E: Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Great Britain

Group F: Italy, Canada, United States

The winner of each group and two best runner-up countries will qualify for the quarter-final knockout stage