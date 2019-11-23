Nadal is expected to now partner Marcel Granollers against Britain's Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski in the crucial third rubber which will decide who reaches the showpiece final on Sunday.

He had no trouble beating Evans after a tight few games early on in the opening set, and the world number one really stepped up his intensity in the second.

Video - 'It's getting a little spicy!' - Nadal 'not happy' with umpire 00:42

Nadal delivered a stunning bagel to close out victory with Evans not afforded a glimmer of an opportunity.

The home fans were delirious as Nadal clinched the win and quickly strode off court to likely play in the doubles rubber which will decide the semi-final.

The winner of the tie will take on Canada in Sunday's final in Madrid.