A pulsating tie went the distance, 7-6 7-6 after Kyle Edmund thrashed Feliciano Lopez and Nadal cruised past Dan Evans, and the deciding doubles rubber certainly delivered.

There was nothing between the two teams for long periods as both sets went all the way to tie-breaks, and Spain came out on top in each to secure their place in Sunday's showpiece.

It was always Gerard Pique's dream for Spain to lift the Davis Cup in his revamped version of the famous competition, and it could well be on the cards as Canada await in the final.

The world number one Nadal and his 38-year-old partner Lopez stamped their authority on the contest when it mattered despite the match moving relentless with serve.

Video - 'It's bouncing!' - Nadal and fans go wild after Spain win first set 00:27

Spain edged the tie-break in thrilling fashion to take the opening set and delight the vociferous home crowd - all without Britain ever really faltering.

The second set was equally finely poised throughout with neither team able to find a way through and break serve.

After the set moved inexorably to the breaker, Spain again seized the initiative at the crucial moments and Nadal produced some superhuman points to haul his side to victory.