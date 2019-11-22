Getty Images

Djokovic powers past Khachanov to set up doubles decider

Djokovic powers past Khachanov to set up doubles decider
By Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 11 minutes ago

Novak Djokovic powered past Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-3 to set up Serbia for a doubles decider in their Davis Cup quarter-final clash against Russia.

With Serbia needing a win after Russia's Andrey Rublev breezed past Filip Krajinovic earlier in the day, it was a relatively straightforward victory for Djokovic, who never really looked like slipping up as he surged into a 4-1 lead before taking the first set 6-3.

Video - Tweener then winner... Khachanov wows crowd against Djokovic

00:50

The second set was a tighter affair initially with the scores level at 3-3, but it was Djokovic who broke away - on a day where his service game impressed (11 aces) - and emerged victorious.

The result means the quarter-final tie will go to a decider with Djokovic and Viktor Troicki taking on Rublev and Khachanov.

RUBLEV STORMED THROUGH IN THE OPENER

Rublev stormed to an impressive 6-1 6-2 victory over Krajinovic to initially give Russia the edge.

After a brutally efficient opening service game, Rublev followed it up perfectly with a break to love as he raced into a 5-0 lead against a shell-shocked Krajinovic.

Rublev wrapped up a routine opening set and then set about continuing in the same vein in the second, going 4-0 up.

Krajinovic managed to get two more games on the board but he was powerless to stop his opponent's march to victory.

On the same topic

Davis Cup
0Read and react
0Read and react