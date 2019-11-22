With Serbia needing a win after Russia's Andrey Rublev breezed past Filip Krajinovic earlier in the day, it was a relatively straightforward victory for Djokovic, who never really looked like slipping up as he surged into a 4-1 lead before taking the first set 6-3.

The second set was a tighter affair initially with the scores level at 3-3, but it was Djokovic who broke away - on a day where his service game impressed (11 aces) - and emerged victorious.

The result means the quarter-final tie will go to a decider with Djokovic and Viktor Troicki taking on Rublev and Khachanov.

RUBLEV STORMED THROUGH IN THE OPENER

Rublev stormed to an impressive 6-1 6-2 victory over Krajinovic to initially give Russia the edge.

After a brutally efficient opening service game, Rublev followed it up perfectly with a break to love as he raced into a 5-0 lead against a shell-shocked Krajinovic.

Rublev wrapped up a routine opening set and then set about continuing in the same vein in the second, going 4-0 up.

Krajinovic managed to get two more games on the board but he was powerless to stop his opponent's march to victory.