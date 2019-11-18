Getty Images
Shapovalov edges Berrettini in tie-break tussle as Canada, Belgium and Russia win openers
The new-look Davis Cup finals kicked off with victories for Canada, Belgium and Russia in Madrid. Here’s a look at Monday’s results…
Shapovalov edges Berrettini as Canada beat Italy
Group F kicked off with an upset as world No 150 Vasek Pospisil got the better of Fabio Fognini, winning 7-6(5) 7-5.
A fascinating tie then saw 20-year-old Denis Shapovalov take on Matteo Berrettini, who was coming off the back of his ATP Finals debut.
There were ultimately 10 break points saved between the duo, with each set heading to a tie-break.
And having taken the opening breaker before Berrettini battled back, Shapovalov won the decider 7-5 to hand Canada a 2-0 lead.
Shapovalov and Pospisil looked to complete the whitewash in the doubles, but Fognini and Berrettini bravely fought to a 6-2 3-6 6-3 win.
In what is arguably the toughest group to call, USA will look to get on the board when facing Canada on Tuesday.
Russia blitz Croatia
Defending champions Croatia fell to a 3-0 defeat to Russia on the opening day in Madrid.
Andrey Rublev beat Borna Gojo 6-3 6-3 before Karen Khachanov triumphed in a tight encounter against Borna Coric, winning 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4.
After winning their singles encounters, Rublev and Khachanov then beat Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic to hand Russia a handsome 3-0 victory over Croatia.
Hosts Spain open up their campaign in Group B against Russia on Tuesday.
Belgium beat Colombia 2-1
Steve Darcis won the first set at the revamped Davis Cup and went on to complete a routine 6-3 6-2 victory over Santiago Giraldo.
David Goffin was heading for a shock defeat before fighting from a set down to beat world No 194 Daniel Galan 3-6 6-3 6-3.
Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah battled from a set down to beat Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 6-7(5) 6-4 7-6(3) and ensure Colombia avoided the whitewash.
Australia take on Colombia in the second Group D encounter on Tuesday.