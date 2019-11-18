Shapovalov edges Berrettini as Canada beat Italy

Group F kicked off with an upset as world No 150 Vasek Pospisil got the better of Fabio Fognini, winning 7-6(5) 7-5.

A fascinating tie then saw 20-year-old Denis Shapovalov take on Matteo Berrettini, who was coming off the back of his ATP Finals debut.

Video - Highlights: Shapovalov sees off Berrettini in thrilling tie-break fest 02:51

There were ultimately 10 break points saved between the duo, with each set heading to a tie-break.

And having taken the opening breaker before Berrettini battled back, Shapovalov won the decider 7-5 to hand Canada a 2-0 lead.

Video - Highlights: World number 150 Pospisil stuns Fognini 02:02

Shapovalov and Pospisil looked to complete the whitewash in the doubles, but Fognini and Berrettini bravely fought to a 6-2 3-6 6-3 win.

In what is arguably the toughest group to call, USA will look to get on the board when facing Canada on Tuesday.

Video - ‘Amazing vibes’ – Shapavolov on delivering Canada victory 01:45

Russia blitz Croatia

Defending champions Croatia fell to a 3-0 defeat to Russia on the opening day in Madrid.

Andrey Rublev beat Borna Gojo 6-3 6-3 before Karen Khachanov triumphed in a tight encounter against Borna Coric, winning 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4.

Video - Highlights: Khachanov gets Russia over line against Croatia 02:31

After winning their singles encounters, Rublev and Khachanov then beat Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic to hand Russia a handsome 3-0 victory over Croatia.

Hosts Spain open up their campaign in Group B against Russia on Tuesday.

Video - Russia's Rublev blasts past Croat Gojo 02:32

Belgium beat Colombia 2-1

Steve Darcis won the first set at the revamped Davis Cup and went on to complete a routine 6-3 6-2 victory over Santiago Giraldo.

David Goffin was heading for a shock defeat before fighting from a set down to beat world No 194 Daniel Galan 3-6 6-3 6-3.

Video - Goffin fights back to earn Belgium opening rubber 02:37

Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah battled from a set down to beat Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 6-7(5) 6-4 7-6(3) and ensure Colombia avoided the whitewash.

Australia take on Colombia in the second Group D encounter on Tuesday.