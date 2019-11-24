As it happened: Davis Cup 2019

20:27 - Spain's hero reacts.

A delighted Nadal was quick to offer his verdict on his country's triumph. He said: "It was a perfect week. It was emotional, the crowd’s support was vital. There is not a better place to lift this trophy again. For me it was an honour to share this with everybody."

20:22 - Take a bow, Rafael Nadal.

What a year for Nadal. He got married, won two majors and finished it as the year-end number one. And now, he's played a monumental role in Spain lifting the Davis Cup trophy for the sixth time. It doesn't get much better than that.

20:18 - GAME, SET AND MATCH! - NADAL 6-3 7-6 SHAPOVALOV.

Nadal claims the tie break 9-7 on his third match point and with it claims a 2-0 win for Spain in the final. Shapovalov made it a real battle in that second set, but couldn't deny the hosts' main man.

20:17 - SPAIN ARE CHAMPIONS!

20:17 - Tie break latest: It's 8-7 to Spain.

Nadal saves a set point with two big first serves. It's a third match point...

20:14 - Tie break latest: It's 6-6!

What drama! Nadal has two match points, but doesn't do enough with a forehand and Shapovalov somehow guides a winner into the empty court. The Canadian then saves the next on his own serve. All square. So close for Spain!

20:11 - Tie break latest: Advantage Spain.

Shapo hooks a backhand wide. It's 5-4 to Spain and two Nadal serves to come...

20:08 - Tie break latest: Even-steven.

It's 3-3 at the change of ends and a mini break apiece. Nadal has no challenges remaining.

20:03 - NADAL 6-3 6-6 SHAPOVALOV.

No dice for Canada. Nadal feels it heavy on his shoulders as Shapovalov unloads the backhand down the line twice to make 30-30. Spain's top dog rallies and seals the game with a typically agile smash.

19.58 - NADAL 6-3 5-6 SHAPOVALOV.

Denis is playing at a rapid pace. Nadal clearly not enjoying that. The Spaniard gives his opponent a taste of his own medicine with some venomous hitting and a beast of a crosscourt backhand , but then dumps a return off a second serve into the net. Shapo holds to 30 and has one more chance break Nadal or we'll be heading into a tie break.

19.54 - NADAL 6-3 5-5 SHAPOVALOV.

That's a super hold for Nadal. Shapovalov turns up the heat with a backhand return that clips the baseline. The Canadian tests the Spaniard's nerve at 15-30, but once again the world number one has the answers.

19.48 - NADAL 6-3 4-5 SHAPOVALOV.

Absolutely ridiculous. Nadal storms back from 30-0 down and earns break point with an incredible forehand pass down the line on the run. Shapo doesn't get disheartened though, and he crunches some forehands of his own to keep applying the scoreboard pressure.

19.44 - NADAL 6-3 4-4 SHAPOVALOV.

A couple of loose ones from Denis as continues to go big. It helps Nadal along as he levels with an energy-saving game to 15.

19.40 - NADAL 6-3 3-4 SHAPOVALOV.

Deft. A real beauty from Denis as he secures a hold to 30 with a delightful drop shot after a bit of wobble from 30-0 up. He's got the bit between his teeth as we enter the business end of the set.

19.36 - NADAL 6-3 3-3 SHAPOVALOV.

This is turning into a much more even contest than in Set 1. Shapovalov keeps going for his shots and he's hitting his mark with some powerhouse tennis. A sizzling crosscourt backhand gets him to deuce and he's so unlucky with a volley on the stretch that just tickles into the tape. Rafa blazes a forehand long to cough up a first break point of the match, but Spain's Raging Bull comes charging back to edge it after nine minutes of unease.

Relive Bautista Agut's win to put Spain 1-0 ahead.



Highlights: Bautista Agut battles past Auger-Aliassime for Spain lead

19:26 - NADAL 6-3 2-3 SHAPOVALOV.

Denis is working overtime to stay in this. He gets a bit of luck in this one too as Nadal wastes a big chance off the forehand for triple break point. Shapovalov seizes upon the reprieve and combines deft touch at the net with some heavy hitting to keep his nose in front.

19:22 - NADAL 6-3 2-2 SHAPOVALOV.

If the big first serve isn't getting you these days, then the serve-plus one often does. Nadal regains his mojo from the service line and rampages to a love hold.

19:18 - NADAL 6-3 1-2 SHAPOVALOV.

You can't give Rafa cheap points and expect not to come under the microscope. A couple of Shapo miscues lead to break point and the Canadian is forced to snuff out another one before big serving sees him through. Cue a very loud 'Come on!'

19:13 - NADAL 6-3 1-1 SHAPOVALOV.

That's the most troubled Nadal has been on serve all evening. The wand of a forehand isn't quite in sync and Shapovalov tries to get under his skin with a couple of flirtations at deuce. Nadal eventually tires of his own lull and produces clutch serving to get on the board.

19:05 - NADAL 6-3 0-1 SHAPOVALOV.

Shapo showing just why he's rated so highly, but also why he's still a work in progress. A poor forehand from mid-court dumps into the net and Rafa's eyes widen at 30-30. Denis responds with sublime disguise on a crosscourt drop shot from deep and manages to stay on course for the hold.

18:57 - SET! - NADAL 6-3 SHAPOVALOV.

Nadal claims the opener in 35 dominant minutes. He's one set away from winning Spain's sixth Davis Cup title.

18:53 - NADAL 5-3 SHAPOVALOV.

Some much-needed respite for Shapovalov who doesn't have to face a break point for the first time on serve in this match. He's going to need something special next though. Nadal will serve for the set.

18:50 - NADAL 5-2 SHAPOVALOV.

Nadal consolidates with a hold to love and thoroughly deserves this lead. He's been imperious and a cut above thus far.

18:47 - BREAK! - NADAL 4-2 SHAPOVALOV.

Nadal has been breezing through service games and really turning the screw on Shapo's serve. The world number one earns yet another break - and this time the young Canadian can't keep absorbing the pressure. He blasts a forehand wide and it's advantage Spain already.

18:43 - NADAL 3-2 SHAPOVALOV.

Nadal's serve is real weapon these days and yet again, Shapovalov can't get any foot-hold in the game.

18:40 - NADAL 2-2 SHAPOVALOV.

More pressure for Shapo to deal with. Nadal executes a fabulous forehand-volley combo and then earns another break point when Denis hooks a backhand way off court. The Canadian responds and digs out a hold from deuce one again, with another delicious drop volley the pick of his points.

18:34 - NADAL 2-1 SHAPOVALOV.

A fine return and a big 'come on!' from Shapo. But it's as good as it gets as Rafa motors through four points in a row to nudge the board in these early stages.

18:30 - NADAL 1-1 SHAPOVALOV.

Calm play from Denis. The Canadian feels the tremor of the early Nadal charge and is made to save an immediate break point with an emphatic smash.

18:26 - Cracking stat.

18:25 - NADAL 1-0 SHAPOVALOV.

That's an ominous start from the world number one as he sprints to a love hold.

18:21 - Nadal will serve first.

18:20 - Does Denis believe?

This is their third meeting. Shapovalov stunned the Spaniard with a 3-6 6-4 7-6 triumph in round four of the 2017 Montreal Masters. Nadal responded with a 6-4 6-1 success at the same stage of the Rome Masters a year later. They were due to clash at the Paris Masters a few weeks ago, but Nadal's abdominal problem saw him withdraw just minutes before that semi final.

18:12 - The players are out - and a HUGE reception for Nadal.

It's almost time for the second singles rubber. The host nation's superstar follows Shapovalov on to court.

18:06 - A wonderful reaction.

17:57 - Next up after the break between matches, Rafa v Shapo.

Canada face a huge task to win this trophy from here. Rafael Nadal has not lost a Davis Cup match for over 15 years. He's on home turf and he's been sensational so far this week. It's a tall order for Denis Shapovalov, but he's a rising talent who will relish the stage. Anything other than a shock win for the 20-year-old in the second singles rubber, and Spain will be champions for a sixth time.

17:51 - GAME, SET AND MATCH! - AUGER-ALIASSIME 6-7 3-6 BAUTISTA AGUT.

Spain move 1-0 ahead in the 2019 Davis Cup final! Roberto Bautista Agut, whose father passed away just days ago, steps in with a solid display that would have made his parents proud. The 31-year-old serves out the contest to love to get the job done in one hour and 49 minutes. In the end, RBA was far more consistent than FAA.

17:48 - AUGER-ALIASSIME 6-7 3-5 BAUTISTA AGUT.

Felix clings on despite making life difficult for himself as 40-15 turned into a real battle at deuce. Over to Roberto to try and serve this match out now.

17:39 - AUGER-ALIASSIME 6-7 2-5 BAUTISTA AGUT.

That's a very important hold for Bautista Agut. It's not as routine as he would have liked as FAA pounds away at his defences. The teenager threatens at 30-30 but a big RBA serve and a poor miss from FAA ensures Spain consolidate.

17:34 - BREAK! - AUGER-ALIASSIME 6-7 2-4 BAUTISTA AGUT.

Oh dear. Felix needed a big service game - and got the opposite. RBA lands a couple of crosscourt passes and breaks to love. Spain back on track.

17:29 - BREAK! - AUGER-ALIASSIME 6-7 2-3 BAUTISTA AGUT.

How big was that previous hold from Felix? It's certainly significant in the context of this set. From staring at a possible 4-0 deficit and almost certain defeat, he applies some real heat on Roberto's serve and reignites his own belief. The Spaniard gets a bit tight and somewhat sloppy to cough up two break points. The Canadian can't make the first count, but then corks a thumping forehand to the baseline. It's called out, Auger-Aliassime challenges - and it's IN! Canada could be back in business.

17:24 - AUGER-ALIASSIME 6-7 1-3 BAUTISTA AGUT.

FAA is really suffering from repeated malfunctions on his forehand. The double faults aren't helping either. He chucks in two more to offer up another break point, but somehow wriggles free to get on the board from deuce.

17:18 - AUGER-ALIASSIME 6-7 0-3 BAUTISTA AGUT.

A rollercoaster game goes the way of the Spaniard, but it could so easily have been a break back for Felix. From 40-15 the Canadian steps it up and has a big chance when RBA gets a drive volley all wrong. However, a trio of wild forehands from the teenager prove to be his undoing and Roberto is able to consolidate.

17:10 - BREAK! - AUGER-ALIASSIME 6-7 0-2 BAUTISTA AGUT.

That's a major blow for Canada! Felix gets very anxious from deuce and twice coughs up break point courtesy of untimely double faults. He manages to save both, but when a third comes along he lashes a forehand way long.



17:00 - AUGER-ALIASSIME 6-7 0-1 BAUTISTA AGUT.

Roberto showed just how pumped up he is for this at the end of that breaker and he's continued where he left off at the start of Set 2. It's a hold to 15 and a shake of the head from a disappointed Auger-Aliassime.





16:55 - SET! - AUGER-ALIASSIME 6-7 BAUTISTA AGUT.

First blood to Spain. A very tight 54-minute opener is edged by RBA as Felix misfires in quick succession on his own serve. The Spaniard kept cool and lured another wayward forehand out of his opponent to take the tie break 7-3.

16:52 - Tie-break latest: All square.

It's 3-3 at the change of ends. Neither player giving an inch.

16:48 - AUGER-ALIASSIME 6-6 BAUTISTA AGUT.

Felix flashes down some big deliveries and his service game is over in the blur. RBA does the same and takes us into a tie break.

16:43 - AUGER-ALIASSIME 5-5 BAUTISTA AGUT.

No danger this time. Bautista Agut rampages to another love hold to reach parity. It's got the vibe of a first-set tie break about it, but this is always the nerviest part.

16:39 - AUGER-ALIASSIME 5-4 BAUTISTA AGUT.

Auger-Aliassime appears to have a slight edge at this juncture in terms of momentum. He's dictating most of the points now and breezes through another simple hold to apply more scoreboard pressure on his opponent.

16:35 - AUGER-ALIASSIME 4-4 BAUTISTA AGUT.

RBA makes it 13 points in a row on serve - and then finally loses one. Unlucky for him? It certainly seemed so as Felix romped into the net to earn another and provide the first moment of pressure for the Spaniard. A scorching forehand up the line earned Canada the first break point of the contest, but Bautista Agut dug in to set up a real tussle at deuce. The world No.9 then outlasted FAA in a brilliant rally to come thrugh unscathed.

16:27 - AUGER-ALIASSIME 4-3 BAUTISTA AGUT.

RBA can't give the home support the break they crave as he fails to make any impact on the 19-year-old Canadian's serve once again.



16:23 - AUGER-ALIASSIME 3-3 BAUTISTA AGUT.



That's a hat-trick. Roberto has yet to drop a point on serve.

16:21 - AUGER-ALIASSIME 3-2 BAUTISTA AGUT.



Same drill for Bautista Agut as he scurries through another dominant love hold. Felix responds and it's his most assured trip to the service line yet as he follows suit without dropping a point.



16:15 - AUGER-ALIASSIME 2-1 BAUTISTA AGUT.

That's rather impressive from the 19-year-old. He's 0-30 down all too quickly and under pressure. Someone in the crowd honks a hooter as he prepares for a second serve, but it doesn't faze him. The Canadian stays focused, exchanging lengthy rallies with RBA and refusing to cough up an error and break points. It takes real concentration but he mixes his shot selection and outlasts the Spaniard to take four points in a row and secure the game.

16:06 - AUGER-ALIASSIME 1-1 BAUTISTA AGUT.

That is some atmosphere. Every one of Roberto's points is greeted by huge roars. He rides along on the positive energy and surges to a perfect hold in double-quick time.

16:05 - AUGER-ALIASSIME 1-0 BAUTISTA AGUT.

Felix showing no sign of any of the ankle trouble that has made him sit out the rest of this Davis Cup. Indeed, he demonstrates just why he's so hotly tipped as a star of the future. A forehand winner, a crisp volley and corking backhand up the line put him in charge. A double fault is greeted by cheers from the home crowd and RBA nicks another point back to apply some pressure on the 19-year-old. The Canadian composes himself and slaps down an ace to finish.

16:01 - FAA to serve first.

15:57 - Bautista Agut v Auger-Aliassime.

Coin toss? Done. Photos? Done. Warm-up? Well underway. The 2019 Davis Cup final is just moments away.

15:50 - Here come the finalists.

Spain and Canada take to court and there's a special reception for RBA on his return to action following the passing of his father earlier in the week. Cue the national anthems.

15:45 - Time to focus on the tennis!

There has been plenty of drama at the 'World Cup of tennis' this week and doubles rubbers have been hugely significant. Both Spain and Canada came through their respective semi finals via the third match in their ties - but will that be the case in today's final?

Highlights: Shapovalov and Pospisil take Canada into Davis Cup final

15:40 - Madrid is loving a bit of Shakira.

The Colombian songstress treats the crowd to three songs from her repertoire.



15:30 - Pre-final entertainment courtesy of Shakira!

14:59 - Another twist with FAA

Felix Auger-Aliassime will make his first appearance this week - and what a time to take to the stage!

The 19-year-old phenom subs in for Vasek Pospisil, who was flagging in the semi-finals, and will take on Bautista Agut.

14:50 - Emotional day for Bautista Agut

It would be quite a story with Bautista Agut's father having passed away three days ago.

14:15 - Bautista Agut 'to play singles'

The big talk from Madrid is around who will be Spain's second singles player, and the rumours are it will be Roberto Bautista Agut.

The 31-year-old, currently ranked at number nine in the world, is apparently set to play in place of Pablo Carreno Busta (who has been carrying an injury), and Feliciano Lopez (who is 38-years-old and did not look good against Kyle Edmund on Saturday).

13:00 - Final from 4pm UK time

Good afternoon one and all. After two hugely dramatic semi-finals, it will be Spain and Canada contesting the showpiece from 4pm UK time in Madrid.

'Astonishing' - Watch the moment Spain beat GB to reach Davis Cup final

Britain could not have done more against a superhuman effort from Rafael Nadal and Spain, and there were very special scenes after their efforts on Sunday morning (yes, it really did finish that late!).

Highlights: Spain win epic thriller in the doubles against Great Britian

It is not long now before Spain v Canada, more drama... and, of course, Shakira's pre-final show!