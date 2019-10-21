Reuters
Andy Murray joins brother Jamie in Davis Cup Finals squad
Andy Murray has been named in Great Britain’s squad for the Davis Cup Finals in November following his ATP title win on the weekend.
The former world number one lines up alongside brother Jamie Murray, with the duo inspirational in GB’s Davis Cup victory four years ago.
British No 1 Dan Evans and Neal Skupski also feature in Leon Smith's squad, while a fifth player will be confirmed in the coming weeks.
Andy Murray's inclusion comes a day after his remarkable victory over Stan Wawrinka in the ATP Antwerp final.
Playing in just his seventh singles tournament since returning from hip surgery, Murray battled from a set down to beat his fellow three-time Grand Slam champion.
"It’s been absolutely fantastic to see Andy back competing again including his incredible win in Antwerp yesterday," Smith said.
