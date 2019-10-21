The former world number one lines up alongside brother Jamie Murray, with the duo inspirational in GB’s Davis Cup victory four years ago.

British No 1 Dan Evans and Neal Skupski also feature in Leon Smith's squad, while a fifth player will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Andy Murray's inclusion comes a day after his remarkable victory over Stan Wawrinka in the ATP Antwerp final.

Playing in just his seventh singles tournament since returning from hip surgery, Murray battled from a set down to beat his fellow three-time Grand Slam champion.

"It’s been absolutely fantastic to see Andy back competing again including his incredible win in Antwerp yesterday," Smith said.

