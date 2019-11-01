Captain Leon Smith had already named Dan Evans, doubles pair Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski to his team before it was confirmed that Andy Murray would represent Great Britain for the first time since 2016.

Britain face Netherlands and Kazakhstan in the group stages on November 20 and 21.

Edmund, ranked 75 in the world, had lost his last seven tour matches before reaching the round of 16 at the Paris Masters this week.

However, despite a spirited performance, the 24-year-old was knocked out by Novak Djokovic 7-6 (9-7) 6-1 on Thursday.

Video - Watch: Djokovic grits his teeth to beat Edmund in Paris 01:57

The decision to include Edmund means there is no place for 77-seed Cameron Norrie.

Britain were handed a wildcard for the revamped event, funded by an investment group led by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, which will see 18 countries competing across six groups in Madrid, Spain. The final takes place on November 24.