The new finals format will see 18 teams head to Madrid in November for a competition that sees the much-maligned tournament converted into a World Cup-style event with a group stage and knockouts.

Novak Djokovic will be one of the biggest stars on show at the Davis CupGetty Images

However, the 2010 Davis Cup winner and 16-time Grand Slam champion has now told his countrymen that they can rely on his presence.

Serbian Davis Cup team Nenad Zimonjic said in a statement: “Yes, we have fantastic news, Novak will participate in the final tournament in Madrid.

"I had the opportunity to speak with him in New York, the day before the start of the final grand slam competition in the 2019 season at the US Open.

“Novak confirmed that he would join the team in Madrid.

"It will be a huge boost for us and we are all looking forward to participating in this competition, which will also be the first tournament to be played in this new format.”

With Roger Federer's presence denied by Switzerland's failure to qualify for the tournament, organisers were relying on Djokovic to bring some star quality to the inauguration of the new schedule.