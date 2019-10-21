Rafael Nadal heads home hopes for the revamped tournament, which takes place in the Spanish capital from November 18-24.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion is joined in a strong Spain line-up by Roberto Bautista Agut, Feliciano Lopez, Pablo Carreno Busta and Marcel Granollers.

World number one Novak Djokovic is in Serbia’s five-man squad, with the nation last winning the Davis Cup in 2010.

France are among the favourites to win the Davis Cup Finals, with Gael Monfils, Benoit Paire, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Pierre-Hughes Herbert and Nicolas Mahut representing the 2017 champions.

Holders Croatia are expected to be led out by Marin Cilic and Borna Coric.

The 18-team format features six groups before it heads to the knockout quarter-final stages.