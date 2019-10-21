Getty Images
Nadal, Djokovic heading to Davis Cup Finals in Madrid
There were a flurry of squad announcements on Monday as nations revealed who will be heading to Madrid for the inaugural Davis Cup Finals.
Rafael Nadal heads home hopes for the revamped tournament, which takes place in the Spanish capital from November 18-24.
The 19-time Grand Slam champion is joined in a strong Spain line-up by Roberto Bautista Agut, Feliciano Lopez, Pablo Carreno Busta and Marcel Granollers.
World number one Novak Djokovic is in Serbia’s five-man squad, with the nation last winning the Davis Cup in 2010.
France are among the favourites to win the Davis Cup Finals, with Gael Monfils, Benoit Paire, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Pierre-Hughes Herbert and Nicolas Mahut representing the 2017 champions.
Holders Croatia are expected to be led out by Marin Cilic and Borna Coric.
The 18-team format features six groups before it heads to the knockout quarter-final stages.