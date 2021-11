Tennis

Dan Evans delighted with Davis Cup win over Peter Gojowczyk - 'Some of the best tennis I've played all year'

Dan Evans is delighted with his Davis Cup win over Peter Gojowczyk for Great Britain in the quarter-finals - 'Some of the best tennis I've played all year.' Stream the 2021 Davis Cup and 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:35, an hour ago