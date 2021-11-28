Great Britain are through to the quarter finals of the Davis Cup after wins for Cameron Norrie and doubles pair Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski saw them overcome the Czech Republic team 2-1.

The day didn’t get off to the best start however as Dan Evans suffered a surprise straight sets to Tomas Machac in the first game of the day.

Machac secured an early break and the 21-year-old proved too good for the Brit as he took another before serving out a dominant set 6-2.

The writing looked to be on the wall after Evans was broken again at the start of the second but Britain’s number two immediately broke back before going a break up himself.

However, Evans crumbled when serving for the set at 5-3, with his opponent winning the next four games to take the match and put the Czechs 1-0 up.

Pressure was on Norrie to level things up in the second singles match against Jiri Lehecka and he didn’t disappoint, racing through the first set 6-1.

Things weren’t quite as straightforward in the second as the Czech won the first four games on his way to a 6-2 victory.

The British number one was able to swing the momentum back in his favour in the decider, winning 6-1 again.

Next up, it was Salisbury and Skupski taking on Zdenek Kolar and Jiri Vesely to decide the tie and the pair saw out a commanding straight sets win 6-4 6-2 to send GB through to the last eight.

Leon Smith’s team will face the winners of Group F on Tuesday.

