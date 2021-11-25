Carlos Alcaraz has tested positive for Covid-19, throwing the Spanish Davis Cup team into disarray.

The finals are being held in Madrid, and the Spaniard has returned a positive coronavirus test result, according to the tournament organisers.

The Davis Cup issued a statement saying:

“A member of the Spanish Davis Cup team has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals in Madrid.

“Following receipt of this information, the COVID-19 Follow Up Testing Protocol was put into action in coordination with the COVID-19 Protocols Officer and the independent Covid-19 Medical Lead.

The member who tested positive will remain in isolation under the supervision of the head of the RFET’s medical services.

“The rest of the members of the Spanish team have undergone a new PCR test this afternoon.”

Alcaraz issued a statement on his Instagram profile, stating:

“Hello everyone, I wanted to communicate that today I have tested positive for Covid-19 which will prevent me from playing the Davis Cup that I was so excited about.

“On the Saturday that we met for the first time with the team, I had a PCR which I gave negative and every two days antigen tests and all negative. I’m sad about the way that I miss such an important and super special tournament for me as the Davis Cup, I was very excited to be able to play and represent my country here in Madrid in front of my people, but sometimes things don’t happen as one... wants and you have to overcome, it is very hard stick but you will have to get up in the face of this situation and come out strengthen.

“At the moment I am very well, with very mild symptoms and we will see how it progresses.

“A lot of encouragement to the whole team I will be cheering and watching on television.

“Thank you for all your support.”

Spain are due to face Ecuador on Friday afternoon.

